THATCHER- Two Thatcher residents are lucky to be alive after experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning on Wednesday.
The Thatcher Fire Department was called to Stadium Avenue in Thatcher for a possible gas leak in an apartment at 5:27 pm. According to Thatcher Fire Chief Mike Payne, a young couple who were going to be married the next day and were working on their apartment when the male resident took a nap on the couch due to a headache.
Payne didn’t tell the Courier what woke the male resident of the apartment, only that he awoke to find his fiance unconscious on the floor in the bathroom. After finding his fiance unconscious, the groom-to-be called his mother, who arrived and vacated the couple from the apartment.
When the Thatcher Fire Department arrived, they used a carbon monoxide detector and found that the carbon monoxide levels in the apartment were high, as were the levels in the unoccupied apartment above. A faulty gas heater was determined to be the cause of the leak.
“People need to be careful of their heaters. A little bit longer and they both would have been dead,” said Payne. “Get a carbon monoxide detector. People need to get one and keep it in their house if they use natural gas or propane.”
Payne told the Courier that he didn’t know the exact condition of the couple, but said that they were both awake when the ambulance arrived on the scene. Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas that can be lethal in high doses.
Tips on how to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning:
Maintenance: Have a qualified technician inspect your heating system, water heater and any other fuel-burning appliances every year. If you have a fireplace, the chimney needs a going-over.
Emergency generators: Don’t use them in your garage or basement. Put them outside the house at least 20 feet from windows or doors.
Charcoal grills and portable camp stoves: Use them only outdoors.
Space heaters: Use them only when someone is awake to keep an eye on them; make sure there is some airflow in and out of the room. Don’t try to use a gas oven for heat.
Vehicles: Have your car or truck’s exhaust system checked each year. If your garage is attached to your home, don’t leave a vehicle running there. Even with the garage door open, the fumes can seep inside the house. If your vehicle has a tailgate, be sure to open windows anytime you drive with the tailgate down. If you don’t, carbon monoxide can be sucked into the vehicle.
-Source: webmd.com