Couple vows to press on with Balloon Extravaganza after chamber withdrawal

The 2022 Balloon Extravaganza brought 20 hot-air balloonist to the Gila Valley over the New Year's holiday.

 COURTESY PHOTO BROOKIE BRYCE

There will be balloons in the sky come New Year’s, AZ Air Venture owners Greg and Susan Lindsey promise, whether the Graham County Chamber of Commerce is involved or not.

The Safford-based hot-air-balloon-ride company joined with the Graham Chamber of Commerce in organizing the Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza, which brought 20 balloons to the region for a community festival held Dec. 30 through Jan. 2.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments