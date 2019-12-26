Courier Year in Review

SAFFORD — Graham and Greenlee counties saw volunteers come together to protect the environment as well as a fair amount of change — both positive and negative — in 2019.
Recall
The year’s top story centered on the actions of the Clerk of the Graham County Superior Court.
In August, a former employee spoke on condition of anonymity and detailed what the employee called a “toxic” work environment in the Clerk’s Office.
The employee went on to allege that the elected clerk Cindy Woodman, “bullied” employees and refused to take advice from experienced Clerk’s Office employees, resulting in a number of resignations, leaving the office short staffed.
A recall effort against Woodman was launched in September and, in November, following a letter from Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson detailing the dysfunction in the Clerk’s Office, including the mishandling of evidence, the chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court issued an administrative order stripping Woodman of her duties and giving temporary control of the Clerk’s Office to Peterson.
Woodman continues to be paid the full clerk’s salary despite being prohibited from conducting the clerk’s duties or even access Graham County Courthouse.
The recall committee submitted petitions with more than 3,000 signatures in November and the county Recorder’s Office has until Jan. 18 to verify if a sufficient number of valid signatures are contained on the petitions. If there are, Woodman will be offered the opportunity to resign or, if she declines, the Board of Supervisors will be asked to set a date for a recall election.
Whiskey’s for drinking, water’s for fighting
The Upper Gila River Alliance — made up of area farmers and ranchers, and supported by local governments — has brought to the public’s attention a lawsuit brought by the San Carlos Apache Tribe concerning access to Gila River water.
A 2004 settlement between local water users and the Gila River Indian Tribe was agreed to by everyone except the San Carlos Apache Tribe, and the San Carlos Apache Tribe is suing, saying local farmers and ranchers are illegally diverting water that should be delivered to the tribe.
The Upper Gila River Alliance has proposed a compromise of the Emery Pipeline, which can deliver 1,000 acre-feet of water to the tribe.
In November, tribal Chairman Terry Rambler sent a letter to area mayors detailing why the tribe rejects the Emery Pipeline proposal. He also called for the mayors to meet with tribal leaders to hammer out a deal.
A clean community is a happy community
A number of groups have committed to combating wildcat dumping and trashing of the community.
In Greenlee County, the Gila Watershed Partnership have partnered with the Town of Clifton, Greenlee County Tourism, Greenlee County and Freeport-McMoRan to conduct regular cleanups of the shoreline of the San Francisco River.
In Graham County, GWP works with Southeastern Arizona Clean and Beautiful, Graham County, the City of Safford and Vista Recycling to regularly clean up the Little Hollywood area.
To help reduce the amount of trash in the area, Graham County has initiated a hearing process for landowners who don’t clean their property after notification. Fines for failing to remove trash can run as high as $500.
Another trash-collecting effort was initiated this year by a pair of Safford Middle School students. Jordan Walker, 13, and Arrow Hargis, 12, formed the Treehouse Project, which promotes collection of trash in neighborhoods, as well as the free donations of trees to be planed throughout the Gila Valley.
Due to increasing costs, a pair of trash-reducing initiatives came to an end in 2019 — Safford’s curbside recycling program and Thatcher’s recycling drop-off receptacles.
Animals, animals animals
In March, Graham County pet owners came forward to talk about the increasing number of animal cruelty incidents, including the killing of pets via pellet gun. And in November, reports started to come in of the same occurring in Greenlee County.
In May it was reported that a number of service animal owners were struggling with the public’s interaction with the animals. A number of animals were being injured by the public stepping on the animals, as well as attempted to pet the animals, creating a distraction and taking the animals from their duties.
Snakes came to the forefront when a number of parents complained to the county about the reptiles being spotted at the playground equipment at Graham County Fairgrounds. That prompted the county to install new gates designed to keep snakes from the area in June.
In July, a trio of animal stories came to the fore, starting with a number of beehive thefts. Due to climate change, bee population has seriously declined and, in 2017, the United States put bees on the endangered species list. A loss of bees in the area, the hive owner explained, could have serious repercussions on local farming.
Also in July, a local animal lover made complaints over treatment of animals at Graham County Animal Control facility. However, an inspection by the Courier showed no malfeasance at the facility and the complainants own video showed the animals treated humanely.
A bobcat attacked a family camping at Shannon Campground on Mount Graham in July, biting three people, including a 4-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, as well as adult male. Each required treatment for rabies.
Another aggressive animal, this time a bear, forced the closure of Riggs Lake Campground in August. The bear was caught and euthanized, due to it being to being too dangerous to relocate.
Finally, good animal news came in the form of a new addition to the Pima Police Department, with K9 Rosie joining the force. Rosie will be used to locate narcotics.
Ch-ch-changes
Two area agencies found themselves conducting emergency hiring interviews in 2019 after new hires suddenly announced their departure.
In Clifton, after less than six months on job, Town Manager Heather Ruder shocked the Town Council with her resignation effective Jan. 8. No reason was given to the public for her resignation.
“This notification was made by e-mail, and all of us were surprised by this action,” said Mayor Luis Montoya.
The Town Council looked locally to fill the vacant position, hiring Rudy Perez.
In January, the Graham County Chamber of Commerce hired Micah Windsor as the new executive director, following the 2018 resignation of Pat O’Donnell. But just four months on the job, Windsor tendered her resignation.
The chamber created a new position — assistant director — during Windsor’s tenure and, following her departure, assistant director Vance Bryce as interim executive director. In June, the chamber board removed the “interim” from Bryce’s title and named him executive director.
The other new face in a leadership position in the community came in the form of the newly-created position of assistant city manager for Safford. The city hired John Cassella, who has jump started the city’s economic development efforts, including development of a city-wide business improvement funding program; relaxing zoning code elements such as parking and signs; waiving first-year business license fees for startups; waiving building permit fees; assisting with utility deposits, hookup fees and infrastructure development; and working with the city’s planning director on the new entertainment district overlay for the Downtown area.
Look, we’re on TV
National TV shows turned their attention to the Gila Valley in 2019, starting in February when the Food Network show “Restaurant: Impossible” came to Safford to help improve the Copper Steer restaurant.
Investing $10,000, and with the help of hundreds of local volunteers, the restaurant was given a new look and developed an updated and improved menu. The episode showcasing the Copper Steer served as the show’s season finale and aired May 11.
In December, the A&E Network show “Ghost Hunters” scheduled a “haunted town hall discussion” at the Blue Door Sanctuary in Clifton. Stories from that town hall led the show to investigate a number of interesting locations throughout Greenlee County.
Crews filmed throughout the Greenlee County area in December, with the possibility of a show airing sometime in the spring.
Also in December, History Channel announced that hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz will be traveling to Arizona in February to film their show, “American Pickers.”
Wolfe and Fritz are looking for “specifically interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them” to sell.
Those who have a number of items for sale, or know of someone who has an extensive collection, can contact “American Pickers” at americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST (855-653-7878).
Everything old is new again
In the continuing effort to beautify the main shopping area of the city, the Safford Downtown Association initiated three projects in 2019: a new mural, renovation of the Safford Theatre and a 24-hour makeover of an exiting business.
After accepting submissions from artists across the state as well as locally, the SDA selected Tucson’s Amy B. Novelli and funded $5,000 for the mural. The artwork, which adorns the eastern wall of the Farmer’s Insurance building, highlights the four pillars of the area’s economy — copper, cotton, cattle and climate — as well as shows Mount Graham and a Fourth of July Parade.
The mural was completed in May and, in November, the SDA reached out to the Eastern Arizona College Art Department for development of another mural, this on the eastern side of the Souder Miller building.
In April, the SDA awarded the 2019 24-hour makeover to El Cornado Restaurant, which came with $5,000 and $500 in merchandise from Safford Builder’s Supply/Ace Hardware, along with in-kind contributions from Carpet Tile & More, Ginaveve’s Marketplace and CMI Quick Copy.
However, the 24-hour makeover took just a bit longer than 24 hours. Started in April, the project was completed in June.
Theater renovations continued throughout 2019, with the lobby being opened in time for the annual Merry Mains Street event Nov. 29, allowing Santa to meet with boys and girls in a covered area.
Walmart also took part in the renovation game with a number of changes in 2019, starting in February with online grocery pickup — shoppers order online and a sales associate gathers the items, bags the items and loads the groceries in the shopper’s car.
In November, the renovation to the store was complete, which included a 16-foot-high pickup tower, which can quickly fill online orders; an Auto-S, which is a robot that scans the shelves for items in need of restocking; an Auto-C, which is an automated floor scrubber; and a fast unloader in the stockroom.
Helping those on the street
After a temporary shelter for the homeless was set up when freezing temperatures hit the Gila Valley last February, the Gila Valley Ministerial Association announced plans to develop a homeless shelter in the community.
The Safford Planning and Zoning Commission initially recommend against allowing homeless shelters as allowed under a conditional use permit, but did, in November, recommend a text amendment to the city’s code to allow shelters in the Agricultural-Residential District, and as a conditional use in the Highway Commercial District, albeit with limitations.
The Safford City Council will consider the recommendations in January.
Meanwhile, Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition continues to fund-raise for a planned sober living facility.
House of Hope Prevention & Resource Center sober living facility will be a 4,000 square-foot, 12-bed facility for men who have completed rehabilitation treatment or incarceration, located just east of the Safford Pepsi-Cola bottling plant.
Battleground district
Arizona is considered a battleground state and no congressional district in the state will be more competitive next year than the first district, which represents Graham and Greenlee counties.
More than a year before the 2020 election, seven people have announced intentions to unseat two-time incumbent Democrat Tom O’Halleran, who is running for re-election.
O’Halleran will face a primary challenge from former state Senator Barbara McGuire, of Kearny, former Flagstaff City Council member Eva Putzova and Larry Williams, of Chambers.
On the Republican side, announcing plans to run are Oro Valley lawyer Nolan Reidhead, Eloy’s Tiffany Shedd — who ran in 2016 but lost in the primary — Williams Mayor John Moore and Safford City Councilman Chris Taylor.
State champs
Safford and Thatcher high schools added some hardware to each school’s trophy case, with the Safford boys and the Thatcher girls each winning the team state championship in track. It was the Safford boys’ 29th state track title in the school’s history.
Both schools also saw individual athletes earn a state title, with Safford’s CJ Scrivner crowned state champion in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, Thatcher’s Becka Nicholas state champ in the 100M hurdles and Thatcher’s Shanda Peterson the state champ in the triple jump.
Safford also earned individual honors at the state wrestling finals. Dawon Andrews and McKade Finch each capturing their fourth consecutive state titles in February.
It wasn’t all positive in the local world of sport in 2019. In February, a match at Safford High School was marred by a brawl involving a Canyon del Oro wrestler attacking a referee after the wrestler was disqualified for fouling during a match. The wrestler’s father was also charged in the incident for allegedly instigating the brawl.
The Safford football team came under scrutiny for the actions of a few players at a training camp out of the area. Originally believed to be a hazing incident, resulting in a law enforcement investigation, the incident resulted in players and members of the coaching staff being suspended for a few games to start the season.