SAFFORD — The next steps toward a possible recall election against Graham County Clerk of the Superior Court Cindy Woodman are underway.
The County Recorder’s Office, having examined the 3,147 signatures on the recall petition, has returned the signatures to Election Director Hannah Duderstadt, who is performing a final review to confirm the number of valid signatures.
Duderstadt said the Elections Office was in the process of notifying Woodman that the minimum number of valid signatures — 2,697 — had been met.
Woodman will have five days in which she may choose to resign. Should she decline to leave office, the recall will proceed with the County Board of Supervisors issuing a call to the public that nomination papers for those wishing to run against Woodman may be obtained at county offices.
The Board of Supervisors will also be asked to set a date for voters to decide two questions: Should Woodman be removed from office and, if enough vote in the affirmative on that question, who should be elected to replace Woodman for the remainder of Woodman’s term, which runs through 2022.
In August of 2019, a former employee spoke on condition of anonymity and detailed what the employee called a “toxic” work environment in the Clerk’s Office.
The employee went on to allege that the elected clerk, Cindy Woodman, “bullied” employees and refused to take advice from experienced Clerk’s Office employees, resulting in a number of resignations, leaving the office short staffed.
The recall effort against Woodman was launched in September and, in November, following a letter from Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson detailing the dysfunction in the Clerk’s Office, including the mishandling of evidence, the chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court issued an administrative order stripping Woodman of her duties and giving temporary control of the Clerk’s Office to Peterson.
Woodman continues to be paid the full clerk’s salary despite being prohibited from conducting the clerk’s duties or even accessing the Graham County Courthouse.