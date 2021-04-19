This time last year, Kevin Peck and his colleagues at the Eastern Arizona College Small Business Development Center were working double time thanks to COVID-19. Now that things have slowed down a bit, the SBDC director has been sharing the lessons learned.
In a typical year, the college’s SBDC helps owners launch new businesses, existing business owners expand and long-term owners close or sell. They might see 130-150 clients during a 12-month period, Peck, the SBDC director, said.
During the second quarter of 2020, plus the month of March, Peck said they easily helped 200 business owners from Graham, Greenlee and Gila counties.
Retailers, restaurant owners and other small business owners were in a panic, wondering how they were going to keep from going under when the government had either shut down their businesses or highly curtailed them.
“You could hear the fear and panic in their voices over the phone as we were trying to figure it out,” Peck said. “There was a lot of fear.”
Safford Downtown Association President Danny Smith, Graham County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vance Bryce and other officials were scrambling and coming up with ideas to drum up business like gift certificate deals and curbside delivery advertising.
The three-member SBDC staff was learning and spreading the news about Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Payroll Protection Program loans, grants and other sorts of loans.
“We came back to the office from spring break and we were working 60 hour weeks, 70 hour weeks for about a three-month period of time just to help process and to get information out to small businesses as much as we needed to. The phone was ringing literally non-stop,” Peck said. “It was a very emotional time. Businesses were just scrambling to keep their doors open and to find ways of keeping revenues generated and not lose years and years of savings.”
There were so many iterations of the loans and so many changes being made to the application process, the SBDC was constantly being updated. They would then have to update all of their clients and local government officials, Peck said. Instead of having the same conversation dozens of times, Peck and his staff soon turned to Zoom, webinars and Facebook Live. Other conversations were being held via email.
“I can’t even count the number of online presentations we did during that period of time,” Peck said.
And while he and his staff were used to Zoom, many of their clients weren’t, he said.
Peck and his staff quickly realized many of their clients simply weren’t ready to apply for the loans that were available.
“The number one thing that we saw was that many of our smaller businesses were not doing their financials. They weren’t doing monthly profit/loss statements, they weren’t tracking their cash flow,” Peck said. “One of the requirements for the PPP and EIDL were end-of-year and quarterly profit/loss statements. They wanted to know what was their annual payroll expense or average monthly payroll expense and many of them just didn’t have those numbers.”
Many business owners had been shoving their receipts and other documentation into shoeboxes until tax time, Peck said.
“For a lot of them that’s the way they’ve been doing business for 20 years and it’s worked for them,” Peck said. “They know their numbers mentally; they have an idea where their cost of goods are, what their profit looks like over the course of a year and were able to manage that. But when it came time to provide documentation to the bank, it was a struggle.”
Many of them didn’t apply for the loans or they had to go back and figure out their numbers, Peck said.
“The businesses that did very well during that time period were those who were doing their monthly book-keeping, their monthly profit/loss statements. They knew exactly where they were at and what those would looked like on a monthly basis,” Peck said.
Further complicating the loan application process was the fact many business owners didn’t realize they could not claim contractors as employees, Peck said. Many entrepeneurs will hire freelancers to perform services for them to avoid having to pay benefits. Normally that’s a good thing, but not so in a circumstances like a pandemic.
Peck also came to realize many businesses didn’t have three to nine months worth of savings on hand to pay fixed expenses, like a mortgage, should a natural disaster or other calamity strike. Nor did many have open lines of credit and “finding money to support your business is always easier when you don’t need it,” Peck said.
Moreover, Peck also met business owners who had no means to boost advertising. They had no social media presence or website. The SBDC scrambled to help out there as well, offering tutorials.
Peck said he doesn’t know of any businesses in Graham and Greenlee county that were forced to close their doors because of the pandemic, but those months were definitely not a cakewalk. In fact, some businesses continue to struggle because of supply chain issues. Computer chips and some auto parts are still hard to come by, he said.
“We saw a lot of loss of savings. Many small businesses ended up burning through huge cash reservoirs just to be able to keep the doors open and I don’t know that I can measure or track what the job loss might have been during that time period,” Peck said. “The PPP loans helped keep a lot of people employed, but I know a lot of businesses were adjusting schedules and trying to keep as many people onboard as possible.”
Some small businesses, when they were finally allowed to reopen, discovered they couldn’t get their staff to come back. The government benefits packages often paid out more in unemployment than they could pay their staff, Peck said.
Although Peck said he always knew the communities in the Gila Valley and Greenlee County could count on each other, the level of support shown last year was simply “amazing.” He remains especially grateful to the college for allowing his staff to continue working at the center when most colleges sent their staff home to work.
As for Smith and Bryce, Peck said, “those two guys’ brains were firing on amazing cylinders.”
“We were on the backside doing triage and trying to do the funding thing while they were leading on the front side,” Peck said. “Our texts were flying fast and furious during that time. We made sure everything we were doing was trying to support them and they were vice versa with us.”
Since the start of the year, Peck said the SBDC has seen a large influx in the number of people who want to turn their home-based businesses into formal businesses. He’s also seen an increase in the number of clients looking for advice on how to sell their businesses. Most were planning to do so before the pandemic, he said.
As time moves on, Peck said he wonders if businesses will put what they’ve learned into practice. In other words, if they’ll start saving more or take better care of their books. Some businesses, he knows, have streamlined their operations.
For example, some restaurant owners have cut down their menus, others have begun using more suppliers so they’ll have more backups.
“The big question today is ‘Will we put what we learned into practice’ because something else is going to come,” Peck said. “I don’t know what it’s going to be or when it’s going to come, but something else is going to come that’s going to test the mettle of our small businesses and it’s going to test our communities again.”