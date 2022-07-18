COVID cases in region hit recent high

According to the most recent data collected by the Arizona Department of Health Services, both Graham and Greenlee counties are seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases since Feb. 13.
Omicron variant BA.5 made up about 54 percent of COVID-19 infections in the United States during the last week in June, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has become the dominant cause of COVID in the United States, causing two of every three new infections. According to the University of California Davis Health, it is the most easily transmissible variant to date, capable of evading previous immunity from COVID infection and vaccination.
In the last six months, Graham County has documented 547 cases and 14 deaths, bringing the county’s total cases to 2,315 overall and 180 deaths.
Data show that 51.7 percent of Graham County residents are vaccinated against COVID, while Greenlee County shows a 44.3 percent vaccination rate, the lowest in the state.
Greenlee County has seen 2,345 cases and five deaths in the past six months, and a total all-time case count of 12,399 with 39 fatalities.
Currently, the CDC shows 10 of Arizona’s counties at high COVID-19 community levels. Greenlee is at “medium” status, and Graham County is considered at “low” levels.
To date, Maricopa County is 19th among the top 20 counties nationwide for COVID deaths, at 17,550 overall.
According to the Graham County Department of Health, those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago are eligible for a booster. Those who are older than 50 or who are immunocompromised are eligible to receive a second booster.