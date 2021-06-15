Mount Graham’s bike trails are out there for adventure and one Tucson nonprofit wants to make them even better for everyone.
Evan Pilling, board president and trail director for the Sonoran Desert Mountain Bicyclists nonprofit, said the group has been working with the Coronado National Forest since November to improve Mount Graham trails.
One of the first trails the group worked to improve was the Arcadia Trail and they'll be working on the Ladybug Trail June 26.
“We are assisting the forest service in deferred maintenance,” Pilling said. “With COVID-19, we’ve been keeping it small.”
The nonprofit has been around since 1998 and over the years the group has worked to clean up and develop local biking trails, mostly in Tucson, Pilling said.
Several members of the group have visited Mount Graham and brought back descriptions of the trails and their potential. After receiving permission from the U.S. Forest Service to clean the trails, groups of cyclist volunteers with the nonprofit have decided to visit Mount Graham and conduct trail maintenance over the next two years.
Trail upkeep work includes:
1:Assessing the trail's needs.
2: Clearing brush with saws.
3: Address stability of the trail. If there are trails that need extra attention due to erosion the Forest Service is notified.
Once the trails are spruced up, Pilling said the Tucson riders will probably return to Mount Graham.
“We are outdoor recreation enthusiasts. We love using the trails we work on,” Pilling said.
Once the trails have received some upkeep and clearing, Pilling said he thinks even more bike riders will visit the mountain. Eventually, Pilling thinks the allure of the mountain’s trails may give the local economy a tourism boost.
From June through August, volunteers can work on the Mount Graham trails with the group, although the group is limited to 11 volunteers per weekend, Pilling said.
Heidi Schewel, public affairs officer for the Coronado National Forest, said the volunteers are valuable to the forest.
“The work of the volunteers is greatly appreciated. They’re good stewards, and they are making the forests a better place for everyone,” she said.