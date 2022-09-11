WAITING FOR LINEUP.JPG

Cyclists participating in the 9/11 Mountain Graham Hill Climb Road Race Sunday waited to be called for lineup.

More than 100 cyclists tackled the Mount Graham Hill Climb Sunday morning, a blur of neon jerseys stippled throughout a parking lot across from Milepost 115 on Swift Trail/U.S. Highway 366.

Registration countdowns went out through a portable PA system, and partners hovered by their respective riders. The crowd appeared impressively fit. Racers stretched or pedaled down the highway, warming up. As the Star Spangled Banner crackled through on a radio, folks stood with their hands over their hearts, facing two American flags fixed to a fence across the highway.

PAST WINNER.JPG

Luke Schatz, left, poses with two-time winner of the men's 35-and-over division, Sean Pantellere, who was hoping to snag the title once more this year.
CYCLIST.JPG

Sunday's race was Sara Ritchie's first in the United States. She recently moved back to the States from Central America, where she rode for the Macizo Pro Bikes team.
riderhillclimb.JPG

Martin Deymier had five races under his belt this year, and the 43rd Annual Mount Graham Hill Climb was race number six. He has done the race before, and says the 10 percent grade is the kicker.
racerstyle.JPG

Pre-race fashion made a fascinating preview as riders waited to start the 43rd annual Mount Graham Hill Climb road race on Sunday. 
TWO MEN.JPG

These two riders were among the very first to be called to line up Sunday morning for the 43rd Annual Mount Graham Hill Climb. 

Tags

Load comments