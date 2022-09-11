More than 100 cyclists tackled the Mount Graham Hill Climb Sunday morning, a blur of neon jerseys stippled throughout a parking lot across from Milepost 115 on Swift Trail/U.S. Highway 366.
Registration countdowns went out through a portable PA system, and partners hovered by their respective riders. The crowd appeared impressively fit. Racers stretched or pedaled down the highway, warming up. As the Star Spangled Banner crackled through on a radio, folks stood with their hands over their hearts, facing two American flags fixed to a fence across the highway.
East Coast transplant Sean Pantellere had won the men’s 35-and-over category two years in a row. On Sunday, he was aiming to extend the streak. Pantellere, who lives in Tucson, had a super fan on site to cheer him on: Luke Schatz, one of 150 kids he coaches through his non-profit, el Groupo Youth Cycling. Pantellere said he’s been cycling nearly his entire life.
He broke the Hill Climb into three phases: The first third is open, and generally hot, he said, but on Sunday, he said the wind would be something to deal with. The second third of the race is in the trees, he said, and then comes the "Five Bastards," a series of wicked switchbacks and a deceptive ridge-line.
Sara Ritchie had to move her bike mid-conversation due to a large white van backing up in her direction. She wore large mirrored glasses and gathered her hair up a pony tail as she talked.
“I’m from Virginia,” she said, but the Hill Climb was her first race in the United States. She’d been riding on a team in Central America before moving to Tucson about a month ago.
Her friend Martin Deymier persuaded her to come along. He said when he was younger, he and a buddy would ride Graham for fun. His electric blue leopard-print jersey coordinated perfectly with his bike. In fact, he was not the only person rocking a distinct race-day style. Everyone seemed to have their own schtick, and collectively, the group represented a crayon-box of color.
Nippy Feldhake, race director, is a bit of a sports legend (according to his Facebook page, he’s helped with 15 Olympics over the years). He said he raced the climb himself, and when the director quit, he took over.