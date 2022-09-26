The ironic thing about the judges’ choice for Best Salsa in the Salsa Challenge at the 2022 SalsaFest is that it still would have been Best Salsa even if it hadn’t won.
Of course, that was never an overarching concern for Deanna Best, who entered her tried-and-true recipe again as D Best Salsa. She entered Saturday’s amateur competition having placed every year over the previous eight. This year’s win marked her seventh first-place finish over nine years and her 14th award in the contest overall. She also placed third in the People’s Choice category.
“My salsa is my passion,” Best said,
Her son, who was standing nearby, volunteered that the secret to the salsa’s continued success is that its flavor doesn’t rely on an excess of heat.
“It’s not too spicy,” he said. “Anybody can eat it.”
Best was one of a number of devoted salsa specialists who were busy through Saturday morning preparing 6-gallon batches of salsa for the competition.
Francis Abalos, competing as Nana’s Best Kept Secret at Booth 33, said the recipe she uses was her mother’s, who in turn amended a recipe she’d learned while working at the old Pioneer Restaurant. Abalos said she competed in the past several times and was back after a few years off.
The couple behind Aloha Salsa, Booth 54, developed their recipe out of sheer desperation. Katrina Pritchard said she and her husband, Tyrel, lived in Hawaii for three years, and when she got pregnant, she craved salsa. The Safford native said she got creative and wound up with a recipe her friends love.
“We have made it to sell,” she said, taking orders and making batches to order, but none as large as the vat in front of her. This was their first SalsaFest as competitors, she said.
The work station at Table 2, Lita’s Bonitas, was a whirlwind as Antoinette Rios worked her magic, surrounded by family members who pitched in to help.
“I’ve been doing this for 24 years,” Rios said, ladling salsa into a quart jar. Making salsa, that is. This was her first time competing, too.
It doesn’t seem likely to be her last, however, as Rios collected $500 as the People’s Choice winner in this year’s competition. She also won third place for her booth.
This People’s Choice category garnered the highest vote total in the competition’s 16-year history. That’s because while previous competitions relied on paper ballots, voters this year could pick their favorites by scanning a QR code or by sending a text message.
Another notable contestant in this year’s amateur competition was 10-year-old Rylee Clonts.
Clonts was the youngest competitor ever at SalsaFest, which also means her $200 third-place finish in the Salsa Challenge and $200 runner-up finish in the People’s Choice earned her the distinction of being the youngest prize winner ever.
Second place in the Salsa Challenge went to Cody Ochoa. He collected $500 for his efforts.
On Friday night, three judges sampled the best recipes of local eateries in the restaurant side of the competition. In the end, they decided the best green salsa of the day belonged to El Coronado, while Trailhead Hideaway claimed the same honor for its red salsa. Both restaurants collected $500 for their wins.
The $1,000 overall prize among restaurants was awarded to Isabel’s South of the Border for its Salsa de Arbol.