The ironic thing about the judges’ choice for Best Salsa in the Salsa Challenge at the 2022 SalsaFest is that it still would have been Best Salsa even if it hadn’t won.

Of course, that was never an overarching concern for Deanna Best, who entered her tried-and-true recipe again as D Best Salsa. She entered Saturday’s amateur competition having placed every year over the previous eight. This year’s win marked her seventh first-place finish over nine years and her 14th award in the contest overall. She also placed third in the People’s Choice category.

