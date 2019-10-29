SUPERIOR — Gila Valley motorists traveling to Phoenix should expect daily lane restrictions on U.S. Highway 60 for the Pinto Creek Bridge replacement project starting Thursday, Oct. 31.
Alternating lane restrictions are planned Mondays through Thursdays, between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., and Fridays, between 6 a.m. and noon. During those hours, flaggers will be directing traffic and drivers should plan for delays.
The daily lane closures are expected to last for several weeks.
The first full closure of U.S. Highway 60 is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Full closures will continue each Tuesday and Thursday for several weeks.
Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
For more information, go to azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.