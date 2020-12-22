After five years of planning and city coordination, the Daley Heights housing expansion could break ground at the end of January.
The Thatcher Town Council Monday voted unanimously to approve a 60-lot single-family residential subdivision on 18 acres located south of Daley Estates.
Thatcher Engineer Tom Palmer, said Daley Heights will be on Valley View Road. If more housing is permitted by the council in the future, the subdivision could eventually consist of 192 homes.
Town Manager Heath Brown will be thrilled to see a new housing development for Thatcher citizens.
“I think it’s great. It’s a good location, with great views. I don’t foresee any issues,” Brown said. “I think it’s all positive.”
Daley, one of the owners of the Daley Heights housing district, said his grandfather constructed the original Daley Estates in Thatcher in 1962.
The expansion has been a long time in coming, but they had to make sure the area has a sufficient water supply, Daley said.
“This is a natural expansion of the original Daley Estates,” Daley said.
The Daley Heights group is employing a single construction company at this time. However, if the demand for homes increases, Daley said the company will hire another construction crew to build more homes.
While some concerns have been expressed about the extra traffic that will be generated, Daley said there is already another road for Daley Heights residents to use, Hoopes Avenue on the east side of Daley Estates.
“The traffic flow plan is already there, it’s already set up. I don’t think it will be an issue,” Daley said.