After more than a year of waiting, Safford High School will soon have a new gym floor.
Back in 2016, flooding caused by a particularly large monsoon rain damaged the gym’s floorboards. The floorboards were repaired soon after, but “the floor kept doing strange things,” said Principal Torey Leitzke.
To complicate the problem, as the district was going on their spring break, right before the COVID-19 caused school shutdowns, the sprinkler system in the gym started to leak, causing the floor to heave, Leitzke said.
Recently the district was allocated funds from the Arizona School Facilities Board. Those funds, along with money from the school’s insurance company and the district’s general fund, have allowed the district to recently start replacing the floorboards, said Safford Unified School District Superintendent AJ Taylor.
The entire project will cost around $300,000, Taylor said.
Tim McHugh, the director of support operations for the district, added that the price tag for the project has changed “as they discover different issues,” he said.
The new floorboards will also get a new coat of paint, keeping the big Safford Bulldogs mascot in the middle, Leitzke said.
The second phase of the project will see the wooden bleachers on the north side of the gym upgraded to plastic American Disabilities Act compliant ones that match the other bleachers in the gym.
Although the original completion date was projected for the end of July, because of the nationwide building materials and supplies shortage, the project doesn’t have a hard deadline now. However, Taylor said he’s hoping it’ll be completed sometime in October.
“In a perfect world, we’ll have it at done by the middle or end of volleyball, but we’ll see,” Leitzke said, “We’re doing the best we can.”
Since the larger main gym, which seats 1,400 people, has been out of service, teams have had to use the school’s small gym, which Leitzke said fits 200 people.
“As soon as possible, we’ll open the doors,” Taylor said.