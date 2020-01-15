SAFFORD — The community is invited and encouraged to attend a fun, lively dance competition with many local dancers.
The sixth annual Dance It Off contest will take place Saturday, Jan. 25, at the David M. Player Center for the Arts. The event starts at noon and is expected to last a little over five hours.
There will be solos, duets and trios, small and large groups, and production numbers. Competitors will include students from Safford Dance Academy, Pima students and the Safford High School dance team. Trophies ‘N Tees has donated T-shirts for every dancer, and trophies and dance pins for the winners.
Admission to this event will be $5, cash or check. Water, food and snacks including bean burros from El Charro, wooden roses and Dance It Off frames will be available for sale.
Dance It Off is sponsored by the Safford High School Scholarship Foundation, and all proceeds will go to scholarships.