Eight years after being elected to his first term as Graham County District 3 Supervisor, Danny Smith is happy at the many projects that have come to fruition, but believes much more can be done.
The Republican is running for his third term next month against Democrat opponent Nicholas Nordgran-Tellez.
Twenty-five years ago, Smith founded the Downtown Safford Association with the hopes of revitalizing the downtown area because “I had a business partner who used to say all the time ‘A rising tide lifts all ships.”
In Smith’s mind, economic development isn’t just about drawing businesses to the Gila Valley. Economic developments is about improving people’s quality of life, attracting new people to the valley and helping existing businesses prosper.
Whether he’s got his association president’s hat on or his supervisor’s hat on, economic development is a passion of his.
“A community is going to grow on its own whether you like it or not, but determining that outcome is what I wish to be involved in,” he said. “I want my kids to be able to return to Graham County, find a job and profession that they choose. Our greatest export is our youth to the rest of the country, out of rural Arizona, out of Graham County.”
Smith has played a role in creating basketball courts, soccer fields and skateparks. He and the association helped bring a sound system and street signs to downtown Safford, too.
Remember last year when the El Coronado won the 48-Hour Business Makeover contest? Smith and the association came up with the idea of the contest and Smith literally took part in the makeover.
Smith estimates he’s written dozens of grant applications for $4 million in projects since his first grant application — a $200,000 landscaping project for the Arizona Department of Transportation block.
One of Smith’s largest projects to date is the remodeling project of the Safford Theater. He estimates he’s raised $850,000 for the project, which is expected to wrap up next May.
“It’s an economic development project,” Smith said. “When I apply for grant monies, people will say ‘Shouldn’t you be applying for this in the arts and entertainment category?’ and I will tell them, ‘No it’s an economic development project.’ It’s meant to be an economic engine here on Main Street to help the surrounding businesses make the cash registers ring. That’s the purpose of it.”
He is really proud of the success the association has had.
“Before the association, there were no events, no entities that provided facade grants to improve your property, there were no street lights, there was no landscaping,” Smith said.
The future Linear Park? Also Smith’s idea.
He was on a business trip in Grand Junction, Colo. when they began to discuss their “String of Pearls” project. Three cities and a county came together to create a paved, recreational trail along the Colorado River, connecting several parks together. Now, the Gila Watershed Partnership, the Trust for Public Land and Tucson landscape architects McGann & Associates are working together to develop a seven-mile linear park along the Gila River’s south bank.
If re-elected, Smith said one of his main priorities will be to convince others about the need for a formal economic development effort.
“Whether I’m in office or not, I want to bring a collective economic development effort together in Graham County,” Smith said. “Every entity, like the chamber, the downtown association, even the media, cities and towns, everyone has a role in economic development, but there’s no entity in which that is their job every day, to promote Graham County. We react to economic development opportunities, but we don’t pursue them.”
Ideally, there would be a director at the head of such an effort, “someone whose job it is everyday would be to promote Graham County and help our existing businesses succeed,” he said.
Smith said he doesn’t think the county, Safford, Thatcher and Pima have ever been closer to making it happen.
“We have good relationships and trust. We’ve probably spent the last six years plotting and planning. We have completed several planning documents to guide how that organization should be formed and what the purpose of the organization should be,” Smith said.
Although he often gets discouraged about the amount of time it’s taking, Smith said he learned long ago the importance of having all of the details locked down and being ahead of the game when it comes time to find funding opportunities.
Smith said he knows of “a perfect example of a proactive economic development” right here in Graham County.
“It did not seem like a success initially, but 20 investors with $10,000 each came together and built the building that houses DRG today. They attracted Camp Trails. Camp Trails moved away and it sat empty for a long time, but today DRG is a success. It’s a good stable company that does business all around the world and employs 75 people plus. It’s a great asset to Graham County.”
Smith would also like to pursue a community recreation center with Pima, Thatcher and Safford. It would provide local kids a place to hang-out, but it would also be a draw to Graham County.
“It will be a tough sell, but that’s one I’m willing to fall on my sword for,” Smith said. “Finding the money to build it? That’s easy. I can find the money to build it, if it’s $3, $6, $10 million. Within five years we can find the money to build it. The trick is the ongoing operations and maintenance and who pays for that.”
Smith also realizes there are other aspects of being a supervisor that are vitally important, too. One is representing the county’s interests when it comes to natural resources and the other is being a public fiduciary.
“As a county supervisor the way in which you can have an affect on (the county’s drug problem) is to make sure the sheriff’s office, probation and courts have the funding they need, to not only to prosecute and police, but go beyond that and provide programs like teen court, and sufficient probation officers to address the drug problem. Otherwise they’re chasing their tails,” Smith said.
Smith recalls a few years back taking some heat for advocating for the new jail. It was costing the county money in terms of upkeep and lawsuits so even though he would rather have been pursuing a community recreation center, it was the right thing to do, he said.
As for natural resources, Smith said the county deserves someone who is knowledgeable about the issues and has the right connections.
“I’ve been working on water issues in the valley for 20 years and I think it’s important to have someone versed in the topic who can impress upon our federal delegation the needs of the Gila Valley and not have to educate themselves to begin with,” Smith said. “They’d be at a disadvantage.”