DAR Gila Valley Chapter: (back row, from leftP Clara Page, Peggy Moon, Paula Price, Vicki Foote, Donna Wright, Kerry Kelley, Helen Masten, Joyce Major, Stephanie Newton, Judy Motes (guest of Linda Curtis), Ruth Hernandez, and a cutout of Ebenezer Bryce. Front row: Mollie Carlin, Lauri Natividad (Guest-FHC Director), Ruby Cochran, Talana Hooper, Linda Curtis, Gayle Bryce, Bonnie Briscoe with Brenda Kempton.
The Daughters of the American Revolution Gila Valley Chapter met in April and did what they do best: Shared and honored the histories of America’s early patriots.
Linda Curtis talked about her family, Maria Elizabeth Petrie Schell and her husband, John Christian Schell, who defended themselves against the attacks of Indians and Loyalists in New York’s Mohawk Valley.
During one of those attacks, their 11-year-old twin sons, Henry and Mark, were captured by the Indians and transported to Quebec, Canada. For years, the family didn’t know the fate of the boys.
But at 18, the young men returned to their homeland to a joyful reunion, Curtis recounted.
To become eligible to join DAR, it is a major requirement to document family lineage directly to someone who served as a patriot during the American Revolution (1775-1783), anyone who supported the cause for American independence.
Also at the meeting, the chapter established its first historic preservation project by supporting the Ebenezer Bryce Foundation with a donation. The Foundation will be restoring the 125-year home of Ebenezer Bryce in nearby Bryce, setting up a museum for the public and creating a park-like area on the grounds outside the home.
The chapter celebrated its eighth anniversary with food and an applesauce birthday cake made by the Rustic Barn Bakery using a Virginia recipe from the late 1700s. After the celebration, the members and guests were given a tour of the Ebenezer Bryce home.
New officers for 2022-24 were installed. Those taking the oath of office included: Helen Masten, Regent; Peggy Moon, Vice Regent; Mollie Carlin, Chaplain; Stephanie Newton, Recording Secretary; Vicki Foote, Corresponding Secretary; Paula Price, Treasurer; Bonnie Briscoe, Registrar; Talana Hooper, Historian; and Joyce Major, Librarian.
Interested in learning more about DAR? Contact Chapter Regent, Helen Masten (928-899-4482), Chapter Registrar, Bonnie Briscoe (928-428-5904) or any member of the Gila Valley Chapter. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR and this chapter, visit www.dar.org and www.gilavalleydar.weebly.com.