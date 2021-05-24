The Gila Valley Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the Revolution recently presented the 2021 DAR Good Citizen Award to high schools in Graham and Greenlee counties.
This year, with restrictions lightened during the pandemic, the awards were presented by way of individual packets as well as in-person and virtual assemblies.
One student was chosen from each senior class based on the exceptional ways he or she demonstrated qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. The process for making the selection varied with each school but included school administrators, teachers, counselors and students from the senior class. The following are the honored good citizens and the school’s recommendations for this award:
• Chris Vertrees, from Mt Graham High School, is very caring, respectful, friendly and helpful to staff and students. He made new students feel welcomed by getting to know them and showing kindness. He is extremely hard working, and has exceptionally good work ethics.
Here is an example of Chris’s work ethics. Academically, he was not a good student through middle school, causing him to be held back a year. With determination, he chose to be homeschooled in order to catch up to his grade level while working for his dad’s auto detailing business. It was all work and no play.
With his drive to better himself, he succeeded in catching up and attended his last two years of schooling at Mount Graham High School. Not only did he catch up with his peers but he attained enough credits to graduate ahead of his class.
After graduation, wanting to follow in his father’s footsteps to serve his country, he joined the Marines and is currently in boot camp. Based on his aptitude test, Chris will have the choice of being trained to serve in the security force regiment and receive diplomatic training to protect any embassy where he is assigned.
• Morgan Green, from Safford High School, is amazing, very pleasant, polite, and hard working. As an office aide, whatever task assigned to her, she performed that task effectively and happily. She is a friendly and trustworthy influence in the office and works well with the faculty and staff.
Morgan is an active member of the school’s GRIT Club (Great Role Models Initiating Togetherness), and was consistently ready and willing to help in the planning and carrying out of service projects. Some of the projects included cleaning up the school’s campus, putting up “YOU MATTER” signs throughout the Gila Valley to offer encouragement, and choosing teachers at random to help clean their rooms after school. Morgan mentioned her favorite part about this club was being able to help.
Through the GIFT program, she became a licensed nursing assistant, patient care tech and phlebotomist tech. She plans to use these skills, along with her caring nature, in some aspect of the medical field.
Morgan is always willing to help in whatever way she can. During a SHS mock shooting training event for first responders, she applied makeup on some of the victims.
Morgan is dedicated to her studies and the school and has been honored for her academic excellence, her quality of character and work ethics throughout her high school years.
Morgan is the daughter of Jennifer Cauthen and Michael Green of Thatcher.
• Rachel Jones, from Thatcher High School, was praised by her friends when they were asked about her good citizen qualities. Without any hesitation, they remarked that she is an exceptionally good leader, because she is honest, dependable, very responsible and makes others feel included in whatever activity or discussion is taking place. She is always there when you need her, and Rachel never says anything rude about another person. She is always serving others even when it may not be convenient or may be out of her comfort zone. She is truly unselfish.
Rachel is the daughter of Dana and Russ Jones of Thatcher.
• Hunter Cluff, from Pima High School, as student body president, he has selflessly served the school and the community. He was never afraid to bring his ideas to the school administration and advocate for his fellow students. Hunter could be found at all school activities, always trying to better the school atmosphere. He worked tirelessly during the pandemic to make things as normal as possible for his classmates. Hunter planned dances, outside of school, for the students for homecoming and winter formal. He was always willing to challenge ideas for the betterment of others in a polite and friendly way.
Hunter is the son of Rebecca and Justin Cluff of Pima.
• Kyia Haws, from Fort Thomas High School, is an exceptional peer role model and great mentor with younger people, who look up to her. She is devoted to giving her all to whatever task she is faced with and steps in to do things when no one else will. As a kind and loyal friend, Kyia is very supportive and compassionate; always willing to help those around her. She is a good leader whether playing in all three sports (volleyball, basketball and softball) or serving in a leadership role on the student council. During her first three years of high school, she was the president of her class and held an office in student council. This year, she served as student council president. In addition to these leadership roles, she is active in Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), the Athletic Club and National Honor Society.
Whatever sport she is involved with, she enjoys being in the moment, playing that sport, even though she is more familiar with softball, having played it since she was little. She is competitive, whether it is academic or athletic, but winning, in her mind, can be seen in different ways. Here is an example of how Kyia views success.
This year, the softball team was made up of younger players who had not had the experience of playing as long as she had. Kyia helped them improve and understand the game of softball a little better. Not only did the team get better in playing the game, but each player improved in attitude and mindset, which also strengthened the relationships among the players. Seeing the team grow is how she sees their success, whether they won all their games or not.
Kyia is the daughter of Allison and Lee Haws of Pima.