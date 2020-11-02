Every year, the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate the National DAR Day of Service on Oct. 11 to honor the anniversary of DAR’s founding in 1890. Local chapters and individuals are encouraged to engage in meaningful service projects in their communities each year during October.
This year the local DAR Gila Valley Chapter held a day of community service on Oct. 30, at the Bryce Cemetery in Graham County.
Helen Masten, Talana Hooper, Vicki Foote, Paula Price, Bonnie Briscoe, Ruby Cochran, Ruth Hernandez, Clara Page and Jon Foote spent several hours weeding, raking and cleaning the cemetery. The Footes and Hernandez also leveled out a grave that caved in.
The chapter’s goal was to make the cemetery look nice and be ready to receive the flags the American Legion place on the veteran’s graves on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.