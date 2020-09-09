Seven years ago, the Daughters of the American Revolution visited Safford wondering if anyone was interested in starting a Gila Valley chapter of the historic organization.
The answer was an emphatic “Yes.” They started out with 15 members and while some have moved away, they are currently 26 members-strong, said Bonnie Briscoe, the registrar of the chapter.
The DAR is comprised of women who have been able to establish they are the descendants of soldiers for fought in the American Revolution or those who provided funding, uniforms, food or medical services during the war.
“It started in 1890,” Briscoe said. “The Sons of the American Revolution had already started and the DAR at first thought about joining them, but when they realized the SAR was going to be strictly for men, four strong women started it up.”
The women wanted to preserve history by paying tribute to the patriots who served, educate people about the war and show their patriotism, she said.
Last October, the DAR reached a major landmark nationwide. They accepted the application of their 1 millionth member since they formed.
Today, there are 185,000 living members of the DAR, Briscoe said.
Every year the Gila Valley chapter of the DAR provides scholarships to high school students and pays honor to the patriots during Constitution Week at the Safford City-Graham County Library.
This year, history buffs are invited to go watch a live presentation on the library’s Facebook page on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.
Briscoe will talk about her fifth great grandfather, Joshua Cheever Fowler; John Ratje will bring history alive while portraying John Hancock and award winning patriotic essays will be read.
In the week leading up to the big event, promotional videos will be posted on Facebook. “John Hancock” will report from the Pennsylvania State House, DAR member Talana Hooper will read a children’s book fro the era decked out in Colonial attire and DAR prospective member Nancy Schauman will share family recipes from the period. In addition, Gary Burnett, "Mr. Constitution," will be interviewed about the founding of our country dressed in his George Washington uniform.
Briscoe was one of those original Gila Valley chapter members. When the DAR came to visit back in 2013, she remembered her sisters had found a Xeroxed copy of a genealogy book from 1885 that listed Fowler and a few basic details about him.
Eventually, Briscoe came to learn Fowler was born in Massachusetts and he and his brothers were in militias and minutemen during the early part of the war, he said. Afterward, he raised a family and farmed in New Hampshire.
His family was also included in the first U.S. Census in 1790.
It’s been 255 years since the start of the American Revolution, but Briscoe said she is struck by the similarities to today’s America.
“There were disputes, just like in the signing of the Declaration and in the ratification of the Constitution,” Briscoe said. “There were different ideas, but all of those ideas were listened to and then they reached a point at which things were going to work for almost everybody.”
She imagines what it must have been like for those people who remained loyal to England.
She believes people are being drawn to DAR and similar organizations thanks to musicals like “Hamilton,” the History Channel and Ancestry.com.
The process to join DAR varies from person to person, she said. People who already have families in the organization can be quickly researched through DAR’s database; others have a lot of documenting to do.
“We’re now eight generations away and sometimes its really difficult, especially when you get far back and they didn’t have that much documentation,” she said.
Those who join are just eager to share their legacy, she said.
“Some people find history boring, but when you find someone in your line who participated in a historical event like this, then you see all of the things that happened during that time, whether or not there were epidemics or whether or not there were earthquakes or any other national or worldwide events going on,” Briscoe said. “It really brings that history alive and that’s the whole purpose that DAR wanted to bring about.”