Data show pandemic exacted a toll on students

Students are returning for the first “normal” school year since 2020, and that may not have happened soon enough, based on data compiled by the Arizona State Board of Education.
The state says the pandemic had “severe” impact rating on math students, particularly among youth of color and low-income students.
While Graham County students tested at just 34 percent proficiency in mathematics, the only county that tested better was Greenlee, at 37 percent.
In normal years, ASBE assigns a letter grade to every eligible school in the county, but since COVID closed schools in March of the 2019-2020 academic year, state legislation was passed to carry forward each institution's previous year's grade forward.
The 2020-2021 data includes a point system that “measures year-to-year student academic growth, proficiency on English language arts, math and science. It also includes the proficiency and academic growth of English language learners, indicators that an elementary student is ready for success in high school and that high school students are ready to succeed in a career or higher education and high school graduation rates,” ASBE stated.
What follows are the highlights from the state reports on what's working and where there's room for improvement in Graham County schools. Note that the numbers, including decimals, have been rounded to the nearest whole number.
Safford Unified School District
Safford Unified School District’s first day of school was Aug. 4. State rankings for the seven schools in the district tied Dorothy Stinson School and Lafe Nelson School at the top, with a score of 82 percent of point. In last place was Mount Graham High School, which scored 52 of 81 possible points, a total of 64 percent.
Also included in the Safford District are Safford Middle School, Henry Dunkerson Pathways Academy, Ruth Powell Elementary School and Safford High School.
The Safford district led the county in encounters with law enforcement, according to data: In 2015-2016, 29 students were referred to a law enforcement agency, and 10 students had a school-related arrest. The most recent data from 2018-2019 showed a significant reduction in issues involving law enforcement, with 14 students referred to law enforcement agencies and five school-related arrests.
Safford's overall graduation rate is 82 percent, with the highest rate among low-income students, graduating at a 91 percent rate.
Thatcher Unified School District
Thatcher Unified School District classes begin Aug. 10, with a meet-and-greet event on Aug. 8.
Thatcher Elementary School garnered 80 percent of possible points, while Thatcher Middle School ranked last, with 68 percent. The district also includes the Jack Daley Primary School (no data available) and Thatcher High School, which ranked 78 percent.
While low overall, Thatcher’s dropout rate has close to tripled since 2018, at 2.03 percent overall for 2021 with special education students and males dropping out the highest rate, about 4 percent.
Females showed a 100 percent graduation rate, while males were 91.3 percent.
Fifteen incidents of violence were reported, defined as a “physical attack or threat of physical attack or fight with or without a weapon, threat of physical attack with a firearm or explosive device, possession of a firearm or explosive device, robbery with or without a weapon or explosive device, rape or attempted rape, sexual assault (other than rape),” by ASBE.
This is down from 19 incidents during the 2017-2018 school year.
Close to 28 percent of teachers, principals and other school leaders fell into the “inexperienced” category.
Fort Thomas School District
Fort Thomas School District’s first day of school was Aug. 3. This district made high marks in having the highest percentage of experienced teachers in the county, at 92 percent. Mount Turnbull Academy picked up 90 percent of their possible points, ranking higher than any other school in the county. However, Mount Turnbull Elementary School earned the fewest points countywide, at just 37 percent. Fort Thomas Elementary School and Fort Thomas High School are also included in this district.
Fort Thomas has the highest dropout rate at 11 percent. Girls dropped out at a 12 percent rate.
Data showed 14 students referred to law enforcement agencies, while two students with disabilities received school-related arrests.
Thirty-five acts of violence were reported during the 2019-2020 academic year, markedly higher than any other district.
Pima Unified School District
The Pima Unified School District’s first day of school was Aug. 3, and is comprised of Gila Valley Learning Center, Pima Elementary School, Pima High School and Pima Junior High School.
Pima Elementary collected 80 percent of possible points, while Pima Junior High picked up 69 percent. Data for Gila Valley Learning Center was limited.
Among all subjects, science proficiency rated lowest in the Pima District.
The graduation rate is 76 percent, led by low-income students who graduate at a rate of 84 percent.
No acts of violence or involvement by law enforcement was listed for Pima schools.