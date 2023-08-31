Lifetime Service to Graham County Agriculture awards recently were presented posthumously to the families of two area farmers.
David and Sharon Clonts and Delbert Householder were honored at the Graham County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting on Aug. 24.
David and Sharon Clonts
David and Sharon Clonts ran a family farm in Sanchez for almost 40 years. They were longtime residents of Graham County and were very involved in the community. Before becoming a farmer, David owned a Chevron station in Thatcher. In 1984 they made the decision to sell the station and purchase a 350-acre cotton farm from David’s great-uncle Clyde Carpenter.
David kept the cotton growing and sometimes used a field or two to grow grain. Eventually, David brought hogs to the farm and the animals became a big part of the daily chores.
David kept a well-stocked tire and mechanical repair shop for the farm. Word got around the area that David had the ability to repair and replace tires and offer mechanical repairs on all kinds of vehicles and machinery. By popular demand, the mechanic shop became open to the public and served many neighbors and friends over the years.
H & D Trucking company began as a way to bring in additional income during the off-season. The trucking company ran through Arizona and New Mexico hauling copper, hay and grains.
Graham County Farm Bureau President Ben Menges’ ranch is adjacent to the Clonts farm.
“David was the best neighbor I could have asked for,” he said. “I go through tires quicker than most people, and it was always convenient, quick and affordable to go to his tire shop.”
Menges recalled an incident a few years back when he had a load of feed delivered. “The trucker who delivered it was very impatient,” he said. “Of course, my backhoe decided to break down in the middle of unloading the feed. I called David and, no questions asked, he let me borrow his loader. I would probably have been pushing the feed off the trailer by hand if it hadn’t been for David.”
David and Sharon's daughter, Lisa Clonts, received the award.
“I felt blessed that I could be there and honored to accept this award for my parents,” she said. “It was well deserved for how long they had been here farming in the county.”
Her parents, along with their grandson David Mitchell Ostberg, passed away on April 15 from injuries sustained in a widely reported automobile collision involving a drunk driver. Lisa Clonts will continue to run the family farm, the trucking company and the tire shop.
Delbert Householder
Delbert Householder built a cotton empire through dedication and hard work. As a young boy in elementary school, Delbert took the opportunity to pick cotton after school. He took the cotton that he hand-picked and turned it in to earn a few cents a day.
After graduating high school in the early 1950s, Delbert began working for his uncles and other area farmers operating equipment and learning about the industry. He was good at driving a cotton picker and got a reputation for driving a straight row.
The money he made from working he saved until he was able to purchase his first parcel of land. He continued to work and save and took every opportunity that came along to purchase more land. He grew his farm to more than 700 acres with fields from Thatcher to Bryce.
Karen Householder, who was married to Delbert Householder for 66 years, said, “Farmers might as well be gamblers the way we gambled with our crops and the variables that can’t be controlled.”
Some years were harder than others, and Delbert needed to make more money than the crops brought in. Delbert was one of the only farmers in the valley that owned a Rood harvester. The harvester was able to clean and clear the fields of any leftover cotton that the regular pickers didn’t catch. Delbert was able to sustain the farm in hard times by running the Rood 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“Between him and one of his hired men they covered as much ground as possible for other farmers in the few months post-harvest before the ground needed to be turned under to prepare for the next year's crop,” grandson Denver Householder recalled.
Delbert’s son JD began working with Delbert when he graduated high school in the early 1980s. This allowed Delbert to take the opportunity to run for Graham County supervisor. Delbert represented Graham County District 2 for more than 20 years.
Delbert passed away in 2021 at the age of 84. He was able to see the progress of cotton pickers from the first automatic one-row picker invented in 1942 to the 1950s two-row cotton picker that gathered the cotton into a basket and then transferred it into a hauling trailer. In 1979 a four-row picker was invented that would increase productivity by 85 percent. In 2016, the Householder farm purchased a new efficient round bale picker.
Denver Householder, JD’s son and a director in the Graham County Farm Bureau, is the third generation of Householders to work the farm.
“The last few years of Delbert's life,” Denver said, “he would come out to watch the cotton pickers, and at least one day a year he would ride around with me for an hour or so and always seemed amazed at the progress in technology.”
Denver and Karen accepted the Lifetime Service to Graham County Agriculture award on Delbert's behalf.
