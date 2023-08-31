Clonts and Householder collage

LEFT: Sharon and David Clonts. RIGHT: Delbert Householder. Messrs. Clonts and Householder were honored posthumously with Lifetime Service awards by the Graham County Farm Bureau.

Lifetime Service to Graham County Agriculture awards recently were presented posthumously to the families of two area farmers.

David and Sharon Clonts and Delbert Householder were honored at the Graham County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting on Aug. 24.

Lisa Clonts, center, accepts the Graham County Farm Bureau's Lifetime Service award on behalf of her parents, David and Sharon Clonts, at the organization's annual meeting on Aug. 24.
The family of Delbert Householder accepts the Graham County Farm Bureau's Lifetime Service award on his behalf at the organization's annual meeting on Aug. 24.
