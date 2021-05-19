All you had to do was watch James “Jim” Akers play his guitar to see his passion, said Sarah Henderson.
Akers, 62, died unexpectedly of unknown causes on May 6 at his home in Fort Thomas. The Texas native had lived in Graham County for more than 40 years.
His death creates a void in the Gila Valley music scene since he was so well-liked, and he was the only one that played the way he did, said longtime friend and bandmate Terry Williams.
Known for his ability to play rock and country, Akers made his living by playing, Williams said. He’d quit his job as a tire clerk at Walmart more than a decade ago.
Williams, who knew Akers for 30 years, was in the band County Line with him and Akers also performed with Midnight Rider. Aker’s knowledge and skill of the guitar were outstanding, Williams said.
“We’d be playing different places, and somebody would request an old country song. We would know of the song, but we couldn’t play it. He would always surprise us with the songs he could pull out of his hat and play them well,” Williams said.
Akers would play weekly at Sarah’s Bull Pen, and for the past 15 to 20 years, he was one of the most well-known local musicians, Williams said.
Akers performed across Arizona, but in Graham County, he’d perform at Sarah’s and during music competitions, events and weddings.
“Jim made friends with everybody he played with. He was talented and worked hard and cared tremendously about his music,” he said.
Jim Young knew Akers since he was in high school, and agreed with Williams, saying Akers has left a hole in the local music scene.
“Musicians were his family, and he made friends out everybody. He wasn’t a saint, but he had a good heart,” Young said. “He’s a good friend and I love him dearly. He’s a great guy, and he’ll be sorely missed.”
Akers also had the ability to raise money for those in need.
His long hair and long beard were easy to recognize, Henderson said. When he heard of someone who needed help, he’d play at charity events and, in some cases, he’d let people cut his long locks or shave his beard in exchange for donations.
“Any chance anybody could get to shave his head or beard they would,” said Henderson, owner of Sarah’s Bull Pen.
In one instance, he helped raise funds after a woman lost everything in a house fire. In another, he helped raise money for a new bride’s funeral after she died quickly of an aggressive form of cancer.
Akers also participated in Thursday night jam sessions at the bar, Henderson said. In fact, shortly before he died he called every musician he knew to come to the next jam session to boost business.
Even though he died days before the jam session, the bands came, fought through their pain and played, Henderson said.
“He would do anything for music to stay alive in this valley,” she said.
In honor of Akers, Henderson is hosting “Jim’s Last Jam” at her bar in Safford on Saturday.
“I think if Jim was here, he would ask to get together and have a jam,” Williams said.
Illinois resident Jim Thomas, Akers’ son, said the condolences from Akers’ friends warmed his heart. His father’s funeral is next week.