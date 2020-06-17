Farther down State Route 266 from Gillespie Wash and the short path beside it, hikers can take to a more challenging trail.
About 11 miles west of the intersection of Route 266 and U.S. Highway 191, there’s a dirt parking lot and a campground on the south side of the road. Just past the campground and to the left, an unpaved forest service road (FR 665) heads into the Greasewood Mountains. This is the three-mile trail to Bark Trick Tank.
In its first 1.5 miles, this high desert trail climbs to a high point of 6,051 feet. A look back rewards hikers with scenic views of the southern Pinaleño Mountains. There are juniper and oak trees along the trail. Occasionally you can spot wildlife like a white-tailed deer or two. The trail drops into a valley for the last 1.5 miles, ending at a large meadow and the feature the trail is named for.
A trick tank is a type of covered livestock tank that collects and stores rainwater. Trick tanks use a mechanical float device to dispense water into a basin, or drinker. Bark Trick Tank, covered in corrugated metal sheets, stores its water below ground. The water is sent to a drinker that stands under some trees a few hundred yards away.
Hikers on the six-mile trail to Bark Trick Tank should leave gates as they find them. Open gates should be left open — closing them might cut cattle off from water — and closed gates should be closed again after hikers go through them. And, as on any desert hike, bringing enough water is a must, along with food or snacks and sun protection. Hiking with a partner or group is also strongly recommended.