For birding enthusiasts or people who enjoy a short hike, there’s a trail in Duncan that might fit the bill.
As its name implies, the Gila River Birding and Wildlife Trail runs along the river not very far from town — though with trees and fields hiding town from sight, you wouldn’t know it’s that close. The trail, about a mile long, features tall cottonwoods, a river view and all kinds of birds.
Simpson Hotel owner Deborah Mendelsohn said 223 species of birds have been seen there. That includes sparrows and other songbirds, swallows, waterfowl, hawks, and an occasional golden eagle.
On a spring afternoon, swallows dart down to the river for a quick drink before going on their way. In late October the sandhill cranes come to Duncan, staying through February.
The trail heads southeast from a dirt parking area just north of Highway 70; a “Birding Trail” sign points the way. A bench at the head of the trail gives visitors a place to sit and enjoy the view. At about a quarter mile, a side trail leads down to the Gila. Visitors can return by the main trail or a levee next to some farm fields — another good birding spot — dotted with trees.
Local volunteers, including students from Duncan schools and FFA members, help maintain the trail and set up the sign and bench. An information kiosk, removed after it suffered wind damage, will soon return to the trail. Mendelsohn said she was working on new signs for the kiosk and planned to have it back in a month or two.
The trail got its start in 2014, when Mendelsohn chaired the Greenlee County Tourism Council. That year the council administered a Freeport McMoRan grant to the Gila Watershed Partnership, meant to develop the Gila as a birding destination. Duncan town councilman and store owner Douglas Barlow, another Tourism Council member, suggested a birding trail and the idea took off from there.
Mendelsohn also wrote a United Way grant application, bringing additional funding to the trail.
Trail brochures, which include a bird species checklist, are available at the Duncan Visitor Center/Country Chic, the Simpson Hotel, Duncan Town Hall and Rock-A-Buy rock shop as well as from the Gila River Birding and Wildlife Trail Facebook page.
At the Duncan Public Library, provided it is open, visitors can check out birding backpacks that come with notebooks, binoculars and a guidebook. For library hours, call (928) 359-2094.
To reach the Gila River Birding and Wildlife Trail, head east on Highway 70 to Duncan, then turn left on Highway 75/Main Street. The dirt parking area and trailhead will be on the right, between the Bonnie Heather Inn and the bridge.