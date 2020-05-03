If someone wants to spend several hours in the cool air of Mount Graham, Riggs Flat Lake is an option for fishing as well as boating.
It takes roughly 1 hour and 45 minutes to get from downtown Safford to the lake, located at the end of Swift Trail and stocked with brown, brook and rainbow trout in the summer months.
Parking spaces are clustered around different areas near the lake, with the largest cluster at the campgrounds and boat ramp.
To give each other privacy, many fishing parties set up their poles as far away from each other as possible. Distant voices can be heard across the lake, but the lakeside usually remains peaceful as visitors fish. Quiet contemplation is readily available as small groups and families sit in the sunlight and enjoy the cool temperatures of the mountain top. Children explore and walk around the lake, hunting for tadpoles and catching butterflies. Various bird breeds can be heard near the lake such as the Bullock's oriole and American kestrel. Visitors may also encounter rabbits, squirrels as well as white-tailed deer. The lake is an a high bear activity area, and visitors to the area should not leave their food out and remain alert. People feeding the bears will be fined.
The lake has pine trees surrounding the greater portion of the shore, which grows steadily deeper and consists of mud and pebble. If left undisturbed the water is relatively clear, but is quickly muddied if waded into. Reeds and tall grasses grow on the edges of the water along most sides of the beach. Visitors to the lake like to bring their dogs along, keeping their animals on a leash but letting them enjoy the wildlife area while walking along the area.
The lake also has a boat ramp and multiple areas for fishing. A valid Arizona fishing license is required for fishing, and if a boat has an engine it must be a single-engine. Speedboats are hardly ever seen on the lake. There's a six-fish daily limit. Fishing tackle and supplies should be purchased in Safford; there aren't any supply stores on Mount Graham.
“Riggs Lake was fun and relaxing, and it’s a good getaway,” said Graham County resident Garion Rhoades, after spending a recent Sunday morning at Riggs Lake. “If you know where to go it’s easy to walk around. I would like to go fishing next time.”
To get to the lake, take U.S. 191 to AZ 366 West or Swift Trail, which turns into dirt after the Swift Trail gate. A word of warning, the dirt road sometimes becomes only wide enough for a single vehicle.
Sharing the road is important, especially when oncoming traffic approaches.
The dirt road has recently been graded, and a van without four-wheel-drive can make the trip. However, weather conditions can change and impact the nature of the road so visitors should call the Safford Ranger District office for information regarding the trails, roads, and camping areas.
Due to COVID-19, the restrooms, camping areas, and picnic areas are closed. However, day use of the lake is all access. Fires are restricted on Mount Graham to propane stove use only.
There are no benches so it is advisable to bring a camping chair with you. The bathrooms are not currently open at the lake, and open fires are not allowed.
For more information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/coronado/recarea/?recid=25588.