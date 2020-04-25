The Roper Lake State Park boasts camping, hiking and walking trails alongside boating and fishing.
For individuals who want to spend time in the sunshine, but only want to spend a day, the Roper Lake State Park is located six miles south of Safford in Graham County.
There are five miles of trails in the park. Mariah Mesa Trail, which is a loop, is .75 miles long. Due to COVID-19, picnic areas, the day-use island and swim area are currently closed.
“It was a relaxing hike. We’ve been locked down for so long it was a great breath of fresh air,” said Brittany Adams after finishing the Mariah Mesa Trail.
Adams is a college student living in the Thatcher area and had traveled to Roper Lake for a morning of exercise on Monday. She said she was particularly impressed by an unusually large frog that was hidden in the reeds Also, Adams said anyone who is wanting to hike the trail should bring water and comfortable shoes.
Benches are at the higher peaks of the Mariah Mesa Trail, and when the turned into a downhill grade yellow chain link railing were on site for safety. The hike has stairs made of stone and railroad ties, making biking impossible.
Restrooms are open at the park, but the gift shop is closed temporarily due to the pandemic. A water bottle refilling station is also on the grounds of Roper Lake near the main bathrooms.
Roper Lake opened in 1974 and is managed by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission as well as the Arizona State Parks and Trails. Dankworth Pond, three miles from Roper Lake, was purchased in 1975 and is managed as a fishing destination.
Combined, Dankworth Pond and Roper Lake contain one turtle species, 10 different species of snake, 60 species of birds, and 28 varieties of damselflies and dragonflies.
While visiting Roper Lake visitors may come across different types of wildlife including raccoons, coyotes, and gray fox.