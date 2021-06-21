A small pond brings an oasis to the high mountain at the Snow Flat campground.
If someone wants to spend several hours in the cool air of Mount Graham near a quiet pond, Snow Flat is a great option for wading and viewing nature. Campsites can be reserved; have bear-proofed boxes available for food storage. However, there is no running water or bathrooms at the campground.
It takes roughly one hour to get there from downtown Safford. It is near the end Swift Trail. A weathered dirt road looks challenging, but a sedan can navigate the road with ease. There are no designated parking spaces, and the campground is not wheelchair accessible.
The pond, which is roughly 50 feet across, doesn’t hold any fish. However, a thin path surrounds the waterline.
At the far side of the lake, the path leads to a stream bed that floods when the water is exceptionally high.
Children can walk around the pond, looking for tadpoles and water bugs as the adults sit near the campground areas talking and birding.
There are no benches so it is advisable to bring a camping chair. Open fires are not allowed on Mount Graham due to the current fire danger.
Red-chested robins can be seen flying around the water, while dragonflies flit through the air.
A light breeze whistles through the pine trees at the edge of the pond as various bird calls can be heard.
Visitors to the pond may encounter rabbits, squirrels as well as white-tailed deer.
“It’s not too far from town, but feels like a different world. There are lots of big old trees, mostly undamaged by the fires. The elevation at 9,000 feet makes it cool,” said California resident Peter Breslin, after spending a recent Sunday morning at Snow Flat. “The hike down the small arroyo to the scenic canyon is great. The underdeveloped campsites are fairly isolated from each other.”
Getting there
To get to the pond, take U.S. 191 to AZ 366 west or Swift Trail, which turns into dirt after the Swift Trail gate.
A word of warning, the dirt road sometimes becomes only wide enough for a single vehicle. However, weather conditions can change and impact the nature of the road so visitors should call the Safford Ranger District office for information regarding the trails, roads, and camping areas.