Arizona State Route 266 might not climb as high as its counterpart Route 366, but it offers its own sights and hiking trails.
On its way to Stockton Pass Campground and Fort Grant, the road passes by balanced rocks and tree-filled canyons. In some spots, spring wildflowers can turn the hills orange. One of those spots is around Gillespie Wash, which offers a pull-off area for campers and a short trail into the hills.
The wash was named for Maricopa County rancher Frank Gillespie, who built the Gillespie Dam on the Gila River southwest of Phoenix in 1921.
From the pull-off area, a short off-trail walk leads down to the wash. Numerous volcanic rocks of different kinds, full of small crystals, are along the banks. Getting back to the trail, hikers soon come to an old windmill. From there the trail heads north, ending in a sandy spot beside the wash.
Along the trail, under shady trees and in dry washes off to the side, bees and other insects flock to the prickly poppies with their large white flowers. At a side channel with not much more than a trickle of water, tiny purple-winged butterflies swarm around the water and wet sand.
Farther along, the trail passes by a working ranch; depending on when you walk it, the cattle can be heard from far away.
The Gillespie Wash trail isn’t a long one — just over a mile round-trip, according to Google Maps — but as with any desert hike, bringing enough water to drink is a must.
The pull-off area and trail are on the north side of Route 266, about five miles west of U.S. Highway 191; to get there, turn onto 266 and look for the windmill on the right.