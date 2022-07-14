A new fee structure could affect Coronado National Forest users in two developed recreation sites in the Safford Ranger District: Lower Hospital Flat and Arcadia Campground along the Swift Highway on Mount Graham.
Currently, there is not a day-use rate for either site. New proposed fees would charge $8 per day for site use. The fees for camping will remain the same at $15 per night for Lower Hospital Flat, and $20 per single site or $40 per double site per night for Arcadia Campground.
“These proposals were crafted from conversations with campground users, volunteer camp hosts, and recreation personnel. In the Safford Ranger District, this would add two new day-use opportunities to those already existing day-use opportunities at Riggs Lake. Arcadia Campground would be added as a lower elevation day-use option and Lower Hospital Flat would be added as a mid-elevation option. We recognize how important these areas are to our local communities and those who use these sites and want to ensure they are maintained,” said Safford District Ranger George Garcia.
The proposed fees are consistent with others in the Coronado National Forest. The amounts are the result of a two-year public outreach effort to determine the balance between fees and recreation amenities and operations.
Under the 2004 Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act, all new fees and any fee changes must be reviewed by a citizen’s resource advisory committee. Committee members represent a broad array of recreation interest groups to help ensure that the Forest Service is proposing reasonable and publicly acceptable fee changes. Once reviewed by the group, a recommendation will be submitted to the regional forester for a final decision.