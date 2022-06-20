Daytime closure on 26th Street this week By Eastern Arizona Courier Jun 20, 2022 Jun 20, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There will be a road closure on 26th Street Monday through Thursday this week during daytime hours, according to the City of Safford. The road will be opened back up for evening travel. This closure is due to water department construction activity.Citizens should expect a detour in this area during working hours. With all city projects, dates are subject to change based on weather and availability of resources. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Street Detour Highway Travel Citizen Activity Closure Evening City Daytime Military Load comments Most Popular From the Publisher: Here's where our newspapers are headed New managing editor takes charge of newsroom for Courier and Copper Era Desert mistletoe: Is this stuff killing our trees or does it have value? Father’s Day storm brings welcome precipitation Travels With Two Sisters: If you build it, they will come Birding, bird migration touched by drought Man dies after exchanging gunfire with officers Sustainability camp set for high schoolers Roper Lake: What it looks like, where it's going Inmate dies at Graham County Jail Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit