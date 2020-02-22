EDEN — Three people are dead in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 70, at milepost 327.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, a van with with seven high school students, one student of Eastern Arizona College and an adult male driver was traveling eastbound when, at about 10 p.m., the vehicle crossed the centerline into the westbound lane, left the roadway and subsequently rolled over.
Three of the high school students were ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to their injuries. The five other students and the adult driver received non-life-threatening injuries.
Cause of the rollover is still under investigation, but DPS said impairment is not believed to be a factor.
Identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Kris McBride, spokesman for Eastern Arizona College, said the victims were part of the GIFT program — a studies program in which high school students may receive college credit.
“As many in our community are aware, the three fatal victims in the collision are a 16-year-old male from Thatcher, a 16-year-old male from Fort Thomas, and a 17-year-old male from Duncan. Because these students are minors, EAC will not release their names,” McBride said in a prepared statement.
“The health and welfare of our students, faculty and staff are a priority to EAC. At this time, the cause of this incident is still under investigation and EAC is working with the Arizona Department of Public Safety,” he continued
“We know this news is difficult to process and that it affects many members of our community. Anyone in need of immediate support is encouraged to contact EAC’s Counseling Department at 928-651-2889. A 24-hour crisis hotline is also available at 1-866-495-6735 (TTY/TDY: 711). Additional resources will be available at area high schools.”
There will be a truck drive in honor of the students who lost their lives at Pima schools at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Drivers will travel from Pima High School to Fort Thomas High School and organizers have said that participants are encouraged to drive older trucks as one of the students was an enthusiast of older truck models.
First Southern Baptist Church in Thatcher announced it would hold a candle vigil for the victims Sunday, Feb. 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The accident closed down the highway in both directions for almost three hours, re-opening at 1 a.m.
