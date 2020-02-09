BYLAS — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. Highway 70 in Bylas.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, a Ford truck was traveling westbound Sunday, at 6:19 p.m., when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Chevrolet truck.
The crash killed the driver of the Chevrolet truck, who has been identified as Richard B. Allbee, 51, of El Paso, Texas.
A female passenger of the Chevrolet truck and the male driver of the Ford Tuck were both flown to Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson for undisclosed injuries.
DPS said impairment is believed to be a factor in the collision. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The crash closed the eastbound lane for more than four hours, re-opening sometime after 10 p.m.
San Carlos Apache Fire/EMS said the incident occurred “at the bridge just west of Bylas.”
It was the second fatal accident on Highway 70 in Bylas in the last eight days. On Saturday, Feb. 1, a passenger vehicle traveling westbound crossed the centerline and collided with a semitruck.
That crash killed two in the passenger vehicle — Isaiah Boni, 32, of Bylas, and Michaelena Wilson, 30, of Bylas — and Francisco Guerrero, 36, of Globe, the driver of the truck.
Another person in the passenger vehicle, Lybert Bond, 53, of Bylas, was flown from the scene to Tucson Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.