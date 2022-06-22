Deadline approaching for Local Sportmen’s Group state grant applications

Local sportsmen’s organizations have until July 12 to apply to the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) for grant funding to support public, mentored projects that are focused on the recruitment and development of new hunters and anglers.
A total of $75,000 is available in the 2023 fiscal year for the Local Sportsmen’s Group grants program, which started in 2007. AZGFD said the focus of this year’s grant program is projects involving “pursuit or harvest of fish or wildlife with a valid license (and any necessary hunt permit-tag) and are geared toward participants who have the appropriate experience and skill levels relevant to a particular project.”
“This grant program continues to provide much-needed funding for Arizona's conservation organizations to connect with the public through quality, mentored projects at a time when there’s a huge demand for traditional outdoor and wildlife recreation like hunting and fishing,” Doug Burt, AZGFD’s recruitment, retention and reactivation manager, said in a release.
Grants will be awarded through a competitive application process. Online applications and instructions are available at www.azgfd.gov/LSG.
To be eligible for the LSG grants, AZGFD said applicants must meet these requirements:
- Be a not-for-profit, non-commercial, local, Arizona-based, or Arizona-chapter of national sportsmen’s/outdoor development group/organizations.
- The project must meet the current funding window.
- The project must be related to hunter, angler, shooter, trapper, recruitment, retention, reactivation – and specifically related to the annual funding window.
- The project must be conducted in Arizona and open to Arizona’s public.
- The project must register participants using the department’s free online registration system.
- The project must collect survey information using the AZGFD’s online survey tool.
- The project must be completed before June 30 of the fiscal funding year.
- The applicant must register in ProcureAZ at https://procure.az.gov or call (602) 542-7600.
- The applicant must obtain, and submit a certificate of general liability insurance coverage including sexual abuse and molestation insurance (S.A.M.I.) to the AZGFD prior to signing the grant agreement to receive funding.
- Applications must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on July 12.
“The projects from these funds and the efforts of these community groups,” Burt said, “return far more in value than the grant dollars would on their own by providing education about safe and ethical hunting and fishing, and how sportsmen play an important role in wildlife conservation.”