Deadline to apply for Freeport-McMoRan education mini-grants is Sept. 9

The deadline to apply for one of Freeport-McMoran's Mini-Grants for Education is 5 p.m. on Sept. 9, the company announced.
Designed to support K-12 teachers and schools in communities where Freeport-McMoRan has an operational presence, Mini-Grants for Education has awarded more than $700,000 since 2006 for classroom projects ranging from field trips to literacy efforts to incentives for student performance.
The company said applicants may be teachers, school administrators or parent volunteers/PTA officials at public and private schools on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation or in Graham or Greenlee counties. Applications must be submitted through the K-12 school.
Grants of $100 to $500 will be awarded to support projects in the project categories below:
Environment
Mining, mineral and natural resources
Reading and literacy
Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)
A school is eligible to receive up to four mini-grants during each application period. Each applicant/teacher/classroom may receive one mini-grant award per school year.
Those who are registering a school for the first time or do not remember the log-in for their school account may visit https://bit.ly/3vkIUCH to be provided with directions on how to create a new account and how to reset a password.
Awards will be announced the first week of November, the company said.