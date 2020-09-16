The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a 36-year-old Solomon woman an accident.
Dr. Greg Hess said Mariana Sanchez died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries "consistent with an ejected occupant of a motor vehicle."
According to the Graham County Sheriff's Office, firefighters were notified of a burning vehicle in a field on the east side of Sanchez Road near Solomon shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.
While they were extinguishing the vehicle, authorities found Sanchez’s body nearby with obvious head trauma, said Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies.
After inspecting marks on the road, McCormies said it appears as though the SUV slid sideways for unknown reasons while rounding a corner and partially rolled, throwing Sanchez from the vehicle.
Authorities said they discovered the rims to the rear tires were deeply buried in the dirt field indicating the tires had been spinning when the vehicle came to a stop in the dirt field before burning. They also found debris such as a boxed car speaker, jack and tire iron east of the victim in the dirt area that had been ejected from inside the vehicle.
The autopsy was performed Tuesday and Hess said his office is waiting on toxicology results.
McCormies said that a DPS accident reconstruction expert has been consulted about the event and the sheriff's department hopes to have someone from the Globe Fire Department take a look at the car to determine how it caught on fire.
Sanchez was a mother of six children, ages 9-18. She was also a grandmother, said her oldest daughter, Anaya Velasquez, 18.
Sanchez was a stay-at-home mom who loved to spend time with her children at the river and watching scary movies, Velasquez said. Her mom also loved to color and play on her phone.
They'd just recently moved from Sanchez, where Sanchez grew up, to Solomon, Velasquez said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses: