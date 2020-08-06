A man who shot up a Safford bar after being asked to leave was sentenced to seven years in prison Wednesday.
According to the Graham County Attorney's Office, Asa Derek Tsosie was escorted out of the Bullpen Bar on June 24, 2019 after causing some problems. Tsosie returned to the bar with a gun and fired multiple shots into the bar from the outside, breaking out a glass door, and then went inside and fired two more shots.
Last month, Tsosie pleaded no contest to four counts of aggravated assault and one count of burglary in the first degree. When defendants plead no contest, they do not admit their guilt, rather they acknowledge prosecutors have enough evidence to convict them.
As a result of his plea agreement, Tsosie was facing anywhere from five to 15 years in prison. His attorney asked for a mitigated sentence because of Tsosie's prior military service and remorse.
Graham County Chief Deputy Attorney L. Scott Bennett requested an aggravated term because of the terror suffered by the victims during the shooting.
Upon his release from prison, Tsosie will serve a lengthy term of probation as well.