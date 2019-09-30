SAFFORD - The removal of the old county jail and sheriff’s office at 523 10th Avenue to make room for a new Safford police station, on property acquired by the city, got underway Monday, Sept. 30.
The project’s first phase will consist of asbestos abatement in the old building, with actual demolition planned to begin Monday, Oct. 14. The entire project is projected to be complete on Nov. 8, with crews working from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The work is being done by Breinholt Contracting Co., of Gilbert, and their subcontractor, Viking.
The entire building, including the basement, will be removed; the basement area will then be filled in and compacted to specification.
The public is being requested to avoid the area for the time being, if possible, and not to enter the fenced area around the jail. Anyone driving on that block of 10th Avenue should watch out for construction vehicles entering or exiting the work site. Parking will be restricted in the immediate work area, and there may be intermittent street closures, though local access to residences and businesses will not be interrupted.