GRAHAM COUNTY- The Desert Cat Rescue and Sanctuary of Arizona is growing.
Thanks to a recent donation, the sanctuary now has two 12-by-8 “kitty condos,” said Cheryl Christensen, the founder of the non-profit organization based at her home.
The condos are large enough to house five cats and once they are equipped with electricity, Christensen wants to fence them in so the cats may roam in and out of them.
“If they were in an animal control facility they would have to stay in their kennels. But here they will be able to get out of their kennels. They can play, exercise, sit in a window sill and look outside,” said Christensen. “Eventually when I have the catio covered outside they will be able to go outside when they want and sit in the sun.”
Over the last three month, 64 cats have been adopted, she said.
She’s working with PetSmart stores in Tucson and Green Valley and she thinks she will double the 155 adoptions she facilitated last year.
Christensen also helps out other shelters. This week she took in five cats from an over-flowing Willcox animal control facility. They’ll soon be sent to foster families.
“It’s only going to get better. But if we have a life saved that’s what matters,” said Christensen.
Christensen has worked in multiple counties to rescue cats and she often encounters people who are unwilling to give up animals to animal shelters.
“I will see online, ‘Cat free to a good home,’ and I will call them. But they will say ‘No. No. I want them to go to a good home,’” said Christensen.
Many people wrongly assume her organization will euthanize pets due to lack of room, she said.
Actually, surrendering an animal to her increase the odds of it finding a loving home, she said. In the meantime, the pet will be taken care of by a veterinarian and microchipped.