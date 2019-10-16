GRAHAM COUNTY- For many local seniors, a little trinket, a dinner out, or even a soda can go a long way to bring joy.
Greg St Hilaire with Chap Ministries contacted the Courier to talk about the Desires Fulfilled program, which is a program that local volunteers can partake in to bring joy to local seniors. Hillaire said that volunteers in the program visit with elderly individuals in local nursing homes and give the elderly individuals a questionnaire. The questionnaire includes questions about what their favorite restaurant is, what type of entertainment they enjoy, where would they like to go and what do they need. The volunteers do their best to fulfill the requests on the questionnaire but also bring in games to the nursing homes and give prizes to the winners, and sometimes bring in entertainments such as dog shows.
“The national average for the life expectancy once they’re in a home is 23 months. We want to bless them and bring smiles to them while they can still smile and while they can still enjoy stuff,” said Hilaire. “We’ve already received over 100 gift certificates from the local restaurants because that’s something they request frequently because they get the same food over and over and over again. To go to a restaurant that they really enjoy is a big deal to them. I have over 100 gift certificates for local restaurants and we try to a match those up with their requests because that’s one of their first questions is what is your favorite restaurant.”
Hilaire said that he could use some volunteers to help in the program as well as donations such as gift certificates and trinkets. The trinkets are usually 10 dollars or less.
Examples of trinket donations:
Jumbo print crossword search and find puzzles
Floral arrangements
Artificial flower arrangements
Name brand soda
What local elderly individuals may ask for:
A fishing trip
A trip to a family reunion
A trip to see a great-great-grandchild
Sweat pants
Clear nail polish
Hilaire told the Courier that the Desires Fulfilled program has been in operation since April. The next time that Hilaire will be visiting a senior living facility will be by the first week of November. Anyone interested in volunteering with the Desires Fulfilled program may contact Hilaire at 928-792-3100.