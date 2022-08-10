Lori Schmidt’s 3-year-old daughter was tucked into a doughnut-shaped floaty, having the time of her life: She’d jump into the pool, make her way back to the edge and repeat the process. Her father, who was present with another sibling, noticed her pattern with caution. But somewhere between when he turned away for a moment and headed toward her to curb the routine, she’d flipped upside down and her floaty was now holding her underwater.
Schmidt recalled Thursday how she’d imagined over and again through the last 20 years the image of her blonde-hair, blue-eyed little girl with water streaming down her face, rescued.
"Daddy," she’d told her father, "I was screaming for you but you couldn’t hear me."
It’s that haunting statement that drives Schmidt, board member of the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona and public information officer for the Scottsdale Fire Department, into drowning prevention activism. While counties across Arizona used to have individual drowning prevention coalitions, Schmidt said that about a decade ago many merged into the statewide coalition, expanding resources.
According to Courier archives, local EMS providers in Graham County put together a year-round drowning prevention program in 2014 in response to an alarming number of drownings, but the effort seems to petered out.
Young children in Graham and Greenlee counties have accounted for at least 10 drownings since 1999, a grim reminder of the leading cause of death for kids ages 1 to 4 in the state and nationwide. In these rural counties, lakes and canals have trumped pools for fatalities.
Compounded by the pandemic, drowning rates are up — and the truth is most accidents are preventable.
The No. 1 culprit is the lack of or distracted adult supervision, Schmidt said.
Curbing fatalities
“This is so preventable,” Schmidt said. Sometimes, parents just “don’t know what they don’t know.”
“We’re not wrapping our kids in bubble wrap,” she added, but she said it’s critical to spread the message to children that water is not a place to play.
“We usually find out something’s wrong before it’s too late,” Schmidt said.
Canals in general are difficult to monitor, she said.
“They are often in areas where virtually anyone can access them,” she said, adding that it is simply not practical to consider fencing the miles of lined and dirt canals that vein out across the Arizona landscape.
“It’s just, it’s just heartbreaking,” she said. “Most of them have no way to self rescue.”
The challenge with canals is that the water looks deceptively calm.
"It looks fine on top, but it flows very heavy” beneath the surface, she said.
Pay attention
The mother of two children, Schmidt knows that kids are attracted water.
“We have to remain vigilant,” she said. “Adults sometimes don’t have their vigilance up.”
Sometimes they might think being present at the pool is enough, or remain a bit too confident on their children’s swimming skills.
For water sources closer to home, “put barriers in place,” she said.
“I would take advantage of those community pools,” she said, “and really push that.”
Often districts can offer swimming lesson scholarships, she said, but anyone with financial challenges can contact the Drowning Coalition for assistance. Likewise if someone needs a life vest, Schmidt said.
"Our resources are available across the state," she said.
While some people, especially adults, might feel self-conscious wearing a safety device, she said they’ve come a long way from the bulky foam pads of the past.
“Some of them are like fanny packs that you can wear,” she said. “People need to know that swimming in a pool is different than swimming in open water,” she said.
A knowledge of CPR is critical, as brain damage from near-drowning is a real possibility. The technique been simplified to make it approachable to virtually everyone, Schmidt said: The formula is a rate of 30 compressions to two breaths, using a finger for infant chest compressions, a hand for children and two hands for adults.
Spreading awareness
“Prior to COVID, we were out pounding the pavement and beating the drum,” Schmidt said of the coalition’s effort to raise child drowning awareness.
That boots-on-the-ground approach registered a decline in Maricopa County child drownings. But after everything locked down, rates have risen.
“I grew up in a small town in Kansas,” Schmidt said. “We did not have pools.” But when her family moved to Arizona, she put a fence up around their pool and made sure her girls took swimming lessons. Still, she admitted, it wasn't until years later that she realized how many children drown in the state and how critical it is for parents and adults to pay attention.
“These are your most precious gifts,” she said.
Since 2015, the Arizona Department of Child Safety has investigated and reported on 75 child drowning deaths. Pool drownings numbered 40, and close behind were drownings in bathtubs, at 31. Two drownings didn’t specify location and two children, both in Yuma County, died in ditches and canals.
The stats only reflect incidents reported to the department. For instance, they do not include a 20-month-old boy who drowned in a canal in Safford on July 13, nor do they reflect multiple other local drownings reported in this newspaper over the years.
Near-fatalities listed 20 children who’d fallen in pools, while eight had unlisted locations and 13 were noted in bathtubs. One child in Maricopa County was listed as nearly drowning in a canal.
The top risk factors for child drownings included lack of supervision, lack of pool barrier, CPS history with the family, poverty and substance use.
In 2022 to date at least 29 state drowning stories, the majority involving children or youth, have been archived on the website Children's Safety Zone.