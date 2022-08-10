Lori Schmidt’s 3-year-old daughter was tucked into a doughnut-shaped floaty, having the time of her life: She’d jump into the pool, make her way back to the edge and repeat the process. Her father, who was present with another sibling, noticed her pattern with caution. But somewhere between when he turned away for a moment and headed toward her to curb the routine, she’d flipped upside down and her floaty was now holding her underwater.

Schmidt recalled Thursday how she’d imagined over and again through the last 20 years the image of her blonde-hair, blue-eyed little girl with water streaming down her face, rescued.

Lori Schmidt

In addition to serving on the board of the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona, Lori Schmidt served as president of 10 years. She is the president of Arizona Fire and Burn Educators Association and member of SafeKids of Maricopa County.

