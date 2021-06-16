The Graham County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released more details in the drowning Sunday of a 16-year-old boy visiting from Tennessee.
The boy was at Roper Lake with a group of friends and was swimming from the island to the north fishing dock, officials said.
A witness told deputies the teen said he was returning to the island because he was struggling.
“At one point, a female who was behind the group saw the victim struggling and yelled for someone to call 911,” according to a release. The boy went under the water and didn’t resurface.
Deputies arrived about six minutes after a call at 2:39 p.m. and were unable to locate the boy. They suspended a search about 7:30 p.m. because of poor light. The search resumed Monday morning and the body was pulled from the lake about 7:15 a.m., more than 200 feet from the north fishing dock.
An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday in Pima County. The rescue effort include Search and Rescue teams from Graham and Cochise counties.
The department does not release the names of juvenile victims.