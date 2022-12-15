Details scant for Tuesday morning shooting incident in Thatcher

Little context remains available regarding an incident early Tuesday morning in Thatcher that involved a suspected homicide and an arrest following a police standoff and an apparent suicide attempt.

Thatcher Police Chief Shaffen Woods did not respond to an inquiry whether 64-year-old Bobby Benitez was previously associated with the 42-year-old woman whose body was discovered at a residence in the Quail Ridge subdivision.

