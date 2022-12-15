Details scant for Tuesday morning shooting incident in Thatcher

Little context remains available regarding an incident early Tuesday morning in Thatcher that involved a suspected homicide and an arrest following a police standoff and an apparent suicide attempt.
Thatcher Police Chief Shaffen Woods did not respond to an inquiry whether 64-year-old Bobby Benitez was previously associated with the 42-year-old woman whose body was discovered at a residence in the Quail Ridge subdivision.
He also did not acknowledge questions whether Benitez or the woman, identified in a press release as Patty Nosie, lived at the scene.
An online search indicated Benitez’s current city of residence is Pima, but that information was not confirmed to be current. That same search also linked him to addresses in Morenci, Clifton and Thatcher. Records also suggest he is a widower whose wife died in 2011.
As for Nosie, the only background information readily available for her includes at least four stays in Graham County Detention Center and a 2018 incident reported in this newspaper in which she was arrested at the Walmart in Safford after allegedly yelling at and threatening employees and customers. She reportedly was turned away from the Graham County Jail when tests showed she had a preliminary blood alcohol level of 0.409.
According to the press release issued Tuesday by Thatcher Police Department, 911 received a call at 4:23 a.m. from a man in the Quail Ridge subdivision claiming he had shot someone, and he wanted the police to respond. He reportedly also “indicated” to the 911 operator that he wanted to be shot by the police.
The release said police arrived to find a man, later identified as Benitez, at the scene armed with a handgun.
Benitez reportedly refused to drop the weapon, and after what was described as a brief standoff, he shot himself.
The release said the wound was not fatal, but it did not say where the injury was located. Officers took him into custody, whereupon he reportedly was given medical aid at the scene before being transported to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center.
Nosie’s body was found inside the residence, the release said. The release does not verify she also had been shot, although it did confirm her death is being investigated as a homicide.
Graham County dispatch records released for Tuesday include no entry for the incident. Tammy Acosta, records clerk for the Graham County Sheriff’s Office said she was advised by Undersheriff Jeff McCormies that because the incident is under investigation, “no information is being released right now.”