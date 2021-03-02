Paul Anger is hoping the old movie line "if you build it, they will come" proves true. The director of the Eastern Arizona College Discovery Park campus has built 13 colorful birdhouses near the college's ecology park and he'd love for local residents to add to the collection.
Anger's newly built Birdhouse Garden is located at the north of the ecology park near a pond and spacious sitting area where park visitors come hoping to see birds. Because it's sometimes difficult to see nests in the bushes, Anger decided to make elevated birdhouses.
“It all started when I saw a picture (of a birdhouse collection) on Facebook and I thought, 'What a cool idea.' Plus I wanted to provide a place for the birds and increase the songbird variety,” he said.
With spring around the corner, Anger is hoping smaller birds will end their migration and find a home in the Birdhouse Garden, which he'd like to expand upon.
“I would like to invite the community to build a birdhouse and put their name on it and then come back and check on it from time to time,” he said.
Anger was surprised once he looked into building birdhouses that different designs can attract different birds. He would love to see a wider variety of birds make the park their home.
“This can be an educational experience for families,” he said. “A hawk would like a larger house and entrance to their house and a sparrow would like an inch-wide hole to enter their house through.”
Once a birdhouse is created and painted, Anger says locals can bring them to the Discovery Park office. The office personnel will hang the birdhouse up with the rest of the brightly colored bird homes in the Bird House Garden.