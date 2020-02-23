SAFFORD — Last month, the Eastern Arizona Science Initiative held its fifth annual G.O. (Girls Only) STEM Science Day-Camp at the EAC Discovery Park Campus.
Eighteen girls in seventh through ninth grades, from Graham and Greenlee counties, participated in the event.
The focus of the free daylong camp was to engage local young women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) lessons and activities and build and interest in higher-level STEM education and career opportunities. The girls received lessons and career information from four female instructors with a variety of professional backgrounds and experience.
The day started with a light breakfast and continued with the first two events of the day. Kara Barron, science outreach specialist for the Gila Watershed Partnership, shared a lesson on the importance of water quality, teaching the importance of clean water for native plants and animals, and how various types of pollution can enter a watershed and damage sensitive ecosystems.
The girls practiced using digital testing equipment in the waters of the Discovery Park Pond to determine its cleanliness and ability to support the local plants and animals.
The next class was with Mikayla Cope, LEGO robotics coach at the Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley, with an activity using computers to create programs to operate the LEGO robotic vehicles. The girls designed programs to make the LEGO robots successfully move and perform several maneuvers to actuate objects on a course.
The girls broke for a short lunch break and then continued with the two remaining two classes of the day. Carolyn McCormies FNP and EAC director of nursing, and Samantha Anderson, flight nurse with Air-Evac Helicopter, explained how they got into their chosen careers and then had the girls participate in inserting an IV and drawing blood from an artificial arm.
McCormies and Anderson also showed the girls how to perform CPR and had a “gurney obstacle course race,” trying not to drop a mannequin “patient” from the gurney through the course.
Karen Preston, EAC physics professor, helped the girls build model rockets and learn about the necessary structure and design. When all had completed their rockets, they gathered together and all successfully launched from the pad. All but one of the rockets came down to Earth softly by their parachutes.
Funding for the Girls Only STEM Day-Camp was provided by the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties.
The Eastern Arizona Science Initiative is a group of teachers and professionals who have come together to improve science education and offer extracurricular STEM activities for students with an interest in the sciences. Those interested in participating with any of the EASI activities and events should contact Paul Anger, program chair of EASI, at paul.anger@eac.edu.