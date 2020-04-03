With Governor Ducey’s “Stay at Home” order, Arizonans are being encouraged to stay home as much as possible. He also encouraged people who are not sick to get outside for exercise like hiking or cycling, while keeping a distance from others and from crowds. Although the buildings with the museums and shuttle ride are temporarily closed, Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus remains open for public enjoyment provided that users observe posted outdoor social distancing guidelines.
The EAC Discovery Park Campus opens at 8 a.m. and gates are locked at sundown, Monday through Friday. For more information on access or safety, please call (928) 428-6260 or email jackie.madsen@eac.edu.