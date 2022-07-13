featured Donations boost local food pantry BY EA COURIER STAFF Jul 13, 2022 Jul 13, 2022 Updated 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Students from Crossroads Baptist Church Vacation Bible School helped deliver close to 200 pounds of food to our Neighbors Farm & Pantry recently. COURTESY PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Our Neighbors Farm & Pantry recently accepted more than 300 pounds of foodstuffs collected by two Graham County groups.The Charity Chicks Safford donated 152 pounds of food to the pantry on Saturday.Previously, Crossroads Baptist Church Vacation Bible School students, staff and parents delivered 195 pounds of canned goods and other non-perishable goods before the Fourth of July weekend.Pantry Manager Dana Larchick said donations are critical to the success of the pantry, and provide a vital service to provide a measure of food security.She told the Courier recently that she thought donations had been dwindling.“The grocery rescue has gone down a bit,” she said, referring to the availability of expired foodstuffs that pass mark-down sales.The pantry used to fill up three commercial refrigerators; now it's filling only one.“Our raw meat and frozen meat has gone down dramatically,” Larchick said. “So we gotta be really careful about what we hand out.”She urged the community to consider food drives. Last year, over a six-month period, more than 24,000 pounds of food was donated to the pantry.“That was an amazing event,” she said. “We take pretty much any and all donations.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pantry Food Donation Raw Meat Dana Larchick Grocery Meat Foodstuff Load comments Most Popular 2-year-old drowns in canal High-speed chase ends in arrest Burglar identified as Morenci man Gun accident wounds man in leg Father, son dead following violent July 4 sequence Kayla O'Connell looking forward to 2nd season at NMSU A troop of one: Morgan Bellamy is Duncan's only Girl Scout Junior Rodeo Series completes second event Morales becomes 1st female superintendent of Morenci Schools Could tiny homes help fill a gap in Thatcher’s rental market? Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit