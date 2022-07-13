Pantry donations

Students from Crossroads Baptist Church Vacation Bible School helped deliver close to 200 pounds of food to our Neighbors Farm & Pantry recently.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Our Neighbors Farm & Pantry recently accepted more than 300 pounds of foodstuffs collected by two Graham County groups.

The Charity Chicks Safford donated 152 pounds of food to the pantry on Saturday.

Previously, Crossroads Baptist Church Vacation Bible School students, staff and parents delivered 195 pounds of canned goods and other non-perishable goods before the Fourth of July weekend.

Pantry Manager Dana Larchick said donations are critical to the success of the pantry, and provide a vital service to provide a measure of food security.

She told the Courier recently that she thought donations had been dwindling.

“The grocery rescue has gone down a bit,” she said, referring to the availability of expired foodstuffs that pass mark-down sales.

The pantry used to fill up three commercial refrigerators; now it's filling only one.

“Our raw meat and frozen meat has gone down dramatically,” Larchick said. “So we gotta be really careful about what we hand out.”

She urged the community to consider food drives. Last year, over a six-month period, more than 24,000 pounds of food was donated to the pantry.

“That was an amazing event,” she said. “We take pretty much any and all donations.”

Tags

Load comments