Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner and local food pantries are looking for help.
Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry
Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry in Safford will be ordering Thanksgiving dinners from local stores soon, but Stacy Scarce, needs volunteer drivers to deliver them. She also needs volunteers strong enough to take food outside for the pantry's drive-thru. Many of her volunteers are no longer able to volunteer for fear of contracting COVID-19 and others simply aren't able to do manual labor.
Currently, the pantry has 60 seniors on the list to receive food boxes at home.
St. Vincent de Paul
Safeway store manager Christal Carbajal said that this month customers are being asked to donate what they can to their Turkey Bucks program. Donated funds are used to purchase a turkey and five sides for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. The meals will be given to St. Vincent DePaul's for Thanksgiving and Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry for Christmas.
St. Vincent de Paul volunteer Anna Sanchez said additional turkey donations would be welcome along with any other Thanksgiving dinner items. Turkeys can be kept frozen in the pantry freezers for weeks before Thanksgiving, she said.
Duncan Food Bank
Amber Sumner, director of the Duncan food pantry said she has already ordered and received all of the Thanksgiving turkeys she expects the community may need. She did this in case there was another food shortage, she said.
The pantry could use added help to distribute the food, she said.
The pantry is now doing two distributions a month.
“We are seeing a lot more people, and our numbers keep rising,” Sumner said.