An investigation into the death of a Safford couple killed in a collision Friday remains ongoing.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Raul Garcia, a San Carlos Police Department officer in an unmarked vehicle was traveling west on US-70 five miles southeast of the San Carlos Apache Airport around 1:30 p.m.
The officer began to make a U-turn in order to travel east, when a passenger car driven eastbound by Susan Biggs, 74, of Safford collided with the front right corner of the unmarked police vehicle, Garcia said. Following the impact, the police vehicle rolled over onto its roof. The passenger car traveled off the south side of the roadway into a dirt area.
Biggs' husband, Thomas, 79, died at the scene. Susan Biggs and the officer were taken to a nearby hospital. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital; the officer suffered non-life threatening injuries, Garcia said.