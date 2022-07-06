A women’s rights rally Wednesday gathered 63 people and a passel of children across from the Graham County Chamber of Commerce. The support from drivers was mostly affirmative, from honks, to engine revs, to waving hands.
Mallory Redmond, a domestic violence outreach coordinator who recently relocated from Kansas, organized the rally.
”The Supreme Court decision showed where women stand in the world,” she said. “How easy it is to take away our rights, making our voice heard is one way to show we are aware of the decisions they are making for American women’s rights,” she added.
“Roe vs. Wade is about our medical privacy,” she said. “[Now] there are loopholes in HIPPA, which makes it way scarier,” she added.
Redmond is from a conservative state and wasn’t stymied by any potential pushback toward a pro-abortion rally in Safford: When it comes to the separation of church and state, she takes a stand. Miscarriage, she said, is an abortion, so is ectopic pregnancy.
Redmond’s co-worker, Reina Lozano, a Greenlee County resident, was a bit more trepidatious planning the rally. Nonetheless, she showed up.
Both Redmond and Lozano work at a local domestic violence shelter. Lozano said felt she needed to step up and take a stand after seeing how much was at stake.
Patty Cervantez, chair of the Graham County Democrats, walked through the crowd, taking a head count.
While women showed en masse, there was a number of men in the crowd, too.
Among them was Harold “Hal” Herbert, former chair of the Graham County Democrats. He’s been arrested three times and was bloodied up at an anti-war protest once.
“I’ve been protesting since 1961,” he said.
He sat atop a post strung with a wire where three coat hangers dangled.
“Women deserve each and every right that a man can get,” Nathan Taylor said. His sign read, “If you thought being forced to wear a mask was bad, try being forced to have a child.”
His friend Britton Hicks said he showed up to protest not only in defense of women’s rights, but because he sees other rights may be potentially at risk now, too.
Another rally is planned for 5 p.m. on July 12 at the same location.