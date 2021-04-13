The numbers are alarming. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, about one in four girls and one in 13 boys experience sexual abuse during childhood and more than 90% of the time, the child knows the perpetrator.
And don’t fool yourself, children are being sexually abused right here in Graham County. Just ask Graham County Attorney Scott Bennett.
For the last decade, Bennett has been the one primarily responsible for prosecuting the men and women accused of sexually and physically abusing children locally.
He estimates that his office files charges against 20 to 40 suspected abusers every year and the majority are accused of committing a sex crime. The number of abuse cases is roughly 5% of all cases filed, he said.
“In a really good year it might be lower, in a bad year it might be as much as 10%, I’ve had very full caseloads at times,” Bennett said.
He suspects 70 to 80% of cases go unreported to law enforcement agencies.
“I think we’d be shocked at the number of unreported cases of victimization going on,” Bennett said. “Whether or not that number is greater in our county or lesser, I honestly don’t know. I have a very strong fear we are prosecuting the very tip of the iceberg. Until people start becoming more willing to become involved and more willing to risk bad relationships with family and friends to try and protect these kids, that unreported victimization, I fear, will continue.”
Most cases are brought to the attention of law enforcement agencies by mandatory reporters, those people who must, by law, report potential crimes they’ve been told about, Bennett said. They include people in health care, counselors, social workers and school personnel and clergy.
Whether they’ve been sexually or physically abused, Bennett said victims in Graham County are taken to Lori’s Place inside the Cochise Family Advocacy Center. Once there, they are interviewed about their experiences using questions that don’t suggest an answer. If it looks like a crime has been committed, a full investigation is launched, all with an eye toward successfully prosecuting the perpetrator.
Tough to prosecute
The prosecution of such crimes is incredibly difficult on many levels, Bennett said. Sometimes the crime took place weeks, months or years in the past and obtaining the physical or other evidence needed to corroborate the victim’s account can be difficult or impossible to obtain. Sometimes the age of the victim is an issue. He once prosecuted a defendant accused of sexually abusing an 8-month-old baby and in another case he put a 4-year-old child on the stand.
Then there’s the emotional impact on the victim and their families, especially when the suspect is a relative or otherwise known them.
“I’ve never had, in Graham County, the stalker-in-the-bushes type thing. It’s usually a parent or a step-parent or a significant other of a biological parent,” Bennett said.
Bennett estimates that 80% of the time there is no biological material available to test, so detectives must search for other evidence that can help a jury make up its mind to convict a suspect. It might be finding witnesses that the victim shared their story with, descriptions of locations, physical characteristics of the perpetrator the child would have no way of knowing or details about the timing of the event.
If a child remembers being assaulted in a bedroom with blue wallpaper with cats on it and there is no other explanation for the child to know that detail, Bennett said the child’s story is much more likely to be believed. In addition, if the child remembers it happened on the Friday before summer break and her mom marked on her calendar that she’d left the child with the perpetrator on that date, even better.
“Our charging standard for these cases is ‘reasonable likelihood of conviction,’ and to have that there has to be some corroboration for the criminal act,” Bennett said. “In other words, I’m not comfortable going forward on ‘he said, she said’ scenarios. The consequences for sex crimes are so horrific...I don’t want to get anything wrong, but if I get a sex crime wrong, a guy goes off to die in prison so I need some form of corroboration.”
He has help
Bennett said the Gila Valley has some “fantastic” officers who have been successful in giving him what he needs many, many times. In most cases, defendants accused of physical and sexual abuse end up entering plea agreements rather than go to trial.
Still, the number of cases he’s filed is still much lower than he’d like.
“I’ve had many cases that we’ve had to decline where I’ve watched the interview and I am personally convinced that a crime was committed, but I don’t have the legal corroboration,” Bennett said. “I don’t want to ever think that I was complicit in someone being victimized by letting a defendant go, but I equally can not have on my conscience someone going off to serve a 70-year prison sentence that’s not guilty of a crime.”
Although Bennett prefers meeting with the victims early on in the case, he takes his cues from the victim advocates in his office who provide assistance to the families from the start of the case through to its conclusion.
“There are some kids who need a friend and want to get to know me and we do courtroom tours and we let them sit in the judge’s chair and hit the gavel. There are some kids who need that,” Bennett said. “There are other kids where we don’t talk about it until the day of. It’s just too traumatic and we get through it as quickly as we can.”
Although both sides have access to the forensic interviews conducted at Lori’s Place, because the defendant has a right to confront his accuser, the videos cannot be shown in lieu of the child testifying, Bennett said.
And while there will always be some cases that need to go to trial, he would much prefer resolving cases through plea agreements.
“We make every effort to resolve these cases in a matter that will ensure justice, but also will not re-victimize the kids. We try to avoid trials. You take the worst thing that will ever happen to you and a bunch of grownups are talking about it. You’ve got to tell them about it and one grownup immediately starts calling you a liar. It’s horrific. What we do to all victims, it borders on immoral, but it’s the only alternative,” Bennett said.
However, there are times when it actually helps for victims to tell their story, Bennett said.
As for parents, Bennett has seen all kinds.
“The worst-case scenario is the one who just wants the case to go away because her boyfriend can’t come home until this thing’s over, and those are profoundly difficult,” Bennett said. “I have many, many times filed requests for guardian ad litems when I thought the parent was interfering with my prosecution or trying to coach the victim against the prosecution. In other cases, we have the parents who are all about the kid and trying to make things right.”
Guardians ad litem are persons appointed by the court to represent “the best interests of the child” in court proceedings.
As difficult as the cases are, Bennett said the work itself keeps him going.
“There are times that these kids have no one, and knowing you are the one standing in between them and their abuser keeps you going,” Bennett said.
“Police, victim advocates, teachers and many others are part of the team and they all make the world a better place every day just by going to work and doing their job,” Bennett said. “But if the prosecutors can’t get the job done and convict the abuser, all the intervention and hard work of the others is for naught. More importantly, without a conviction, there is no one who can stop the abuse. That keeps you motivated.”