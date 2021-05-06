Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers who have lost their lives in the line of duty are being remembered with highway memorial signs.
The Arizona Department of Transportation and DPS collaborated on the memorial mile marker project and the first one was unveiled Tuesday at a special ceremony, said Bart Graves, a DPS spokesman.
Patrolman Louis O. Cochran, 45, died on Dec. 22, 1958 when his patrol car was struck from behind by a suspected drunk driver on U.S. 80 one mile east of Dateland. His car burst into flames, killing him. He was the first officer lost by the Arizona Highway Patrol.
Each marker will contain the name of the trooper, their badge number and their "end of watch" date, Grave said.
They will be placed close to or at the location of their death, he said.
It's uncertain how long it will take for all of the markers to be placed, but 30 DPS officers have died in the line of duty, Grave said.